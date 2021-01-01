Loading…
Terp Pearls Inserts

by Discount E-Nails
Terp Pearls

-Comes with 6x terp pearls-
(2x recommended per bowl)

Terp pearls – or dab pearls – are essentially little balls that spin around inside a banger. The terp pearls distribute heat inside the banger and disperse the oil for big draws!

Color choices:
5mm Clear or 6mm Glow in the Dark Mixed Colors

A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!