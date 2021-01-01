About this product
Vapecode Aluminum Briefcase E-Nail Kit
Nail Choices:
Titanium
Quartz Hybrid
(20mm diameter size only)
Features:
Auto system tuning
Memory of last set temperature
Automatic digital temperature control
Specifications:
Aluminum alloy box
Power: 100W
Temperature Range: 0-999 degrees
Maximum Fire Retardant Coil Sheath Temperature: 1400F
Heating Coil Size: 20mm
Voltage:AC 110-220V(50Hz/60Hz)
Resistance Wire:Ni Cr 80-20
Kit includes:
1 pc VAPECODE portable aluminium alloy nail box-AB01(235*198*85mm)
1 pc 20mm heating coil with cord
1pc 20mm titanium 6 in 1 rig fitment nail
1 pc carb cap
2 pcs silicon containers
1 pc power cable
1 pc user manual
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!