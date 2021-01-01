About this product
Vapor Time Pure Quartz Diamond Knot Nail For 16mm/20mm Coils
Overall the diamond knot is one of the most efficient nails. The sleek & elegant design can even be used with no carb cap. It Features more heating surface!
Nail Size:
outer diameter- 15.6mm to fit 16mm coils and 19.6mm to fit 19.8 or 20mm coils
Rig joint size options:
10mm,14mm,18mm male or female
(choose all options above)
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!