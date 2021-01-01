About this product

Vapor Time Pure Quartz Diamond Knot Nail For 16mm/20mm Coils

Overall the diamond knot is one of the most efficient nails. The sleek & elegant design can even be used with no carb cap. It Features more heating surface!

Nail Size:

outer diameter- 15.6mm to fit 16mm coils and 19.6mm to fit 19.8 or 20mm coils

Rig joint size options:

10mm,14mm,18mm male or female

(choose all options above)



