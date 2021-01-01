About this product
Vapor Time Quartz Banger Nail For 16mm/20mm/24mm/25mm Coils
*Features a shallower bucket then the regular quartz banger nail*
-28mm bucket length
-2mm thick walls
-Hook/arm to hold coil
-frosted joint for an excellent seal
Nail Coil Size Choices:
Outer diameter:
15.5mm to fit 16mm coils
19.5mm to fit 19.8 and 20mm coils
24mm to fit 24mm and 25mm coils (a little loose on a 25mm coil but works fine)
25mm to fit 25mm coils
Bottom rig joint size options:
10mm,14mm,18mm male or female
