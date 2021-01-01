About this product
Rimless Titanium Nail
Heating Coil Fitment Size Choice: 16mm or 20mm
Rig Fitment- Universal 6 in 1 fitment
(fits 10mm,14mm,18mm male and female rig joints)
-Medical Grade 2 Titanium
-Coil slides on and off the top of the nail easily
https://discountenails.com/
Heating Coil Fitment Size Choice: 16mm or 20mm
Rig Fitment- Universal 6 in 1 fitment
(fits 10mm,14mm,18mm male and female rig joints)
-Medical Grade 2 Titanium
-Coil slides on and off the top of the nail easily
https://discountenails.com/
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!