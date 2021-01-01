Loading…
Logo for the brand Discount E-Nails

Discount E-Nails

Volcanic Core Electric Banger Quartz Nail

About this product

Volcanic Core Electric Banger Nail for 20mm coils

-﻿9mm thick bottom
-19.5 outer diameter to fit 20mm coils (also fits 19.8mm coils)
-Arm/Holder/Rest for coil

Rig Joint Fitment Choices:
10mm,14mm,18mm male and female

