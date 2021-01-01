Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Discreetly Baked

Discreetly Baked

250mg CBD Fully Disposable Vaporizer Pen by Discreetly Baked

Buy Here

About this product

Discreetly Baked creates their own in-house blends starting with Anhydrous Crystalline Isolate* that is pure and natural. We do not use any propylene glycol or vegetable glycerine. Our preference is a derivative of 100% organic coconut oil labeled a multi-chain triglyceride.

We’re proud to offer the highest quality CBD–from seed to finished product. We are committed to sustainable agriculture, sourcing our hemp Anhydrous only from non-GMO crops grown without pesticides, herbicides, or insecticides.

This product contains no THC, no alcohol, no butane, no propylene glycol, no glycerins, and no artificial additive.

*Anhydrous Crystalline Isolate, formulated with European Certified Organic Hemp (Eco Cert) that is cultivated to the highest standards.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!