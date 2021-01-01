About this product

Discreetly Baked creates their own in-house blends starting with Anhydrous Crystalline Isolate* that is pure and natural. We do not use any propylene glycol or vegetable glycerine. Our preference is a derivative of 100% organic coconut oil labeled a multi-chain triglyceride.



We’re proud to offer the highest quality CBD–from seed to finished product. We are committed to sustainable agriculture, sourcing our hemp Anhydrous only from non-GMO crops grown without pesticides, herbicides, or insecticides.



This product contains no THC, no alcohol, no butane, no propylene glycol, no glycerins, and no artificial additive.



*Anhydrous Crystalline Isolate, formulated with European Certified Organic Hemp (Eco Cert) that is cultivated to the highest standards.