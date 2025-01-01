💎 Pulsar RöK Quartz Coil – Version 2 (V2) 🔥

The new and improved quartz RöK coil is designed to enhance your dabbing experience, providing a perfect heat temperature for the best dabs.



Here’s why the Version 2 quartz coil is a game-changer:



🚀 Why You'll Love It:

☁️ Bigger Clouds: Enjoy increased surface area coverage for bigger, more satisfying clouds.

🧼 Easy-to-Clean: The quartz bucket is effortless to clean, ensuring a fresh flavor every time.

⚡ Quick Heating: Experience faster heating compared to the original coil, saving you time and delivering instant satisfaction.

🌡️ Even Heat Distribution: The coil heats more evenly than its predecessor, guaranteeing a consistent dabbing experience.



📌 HIGHLIGHTS:

💎 Replacement quartz coils for Pulsar RöK Electric Dab Rig

💧 Made for use with concentrates

🧪 Quality, durable quartz construction

🌀 Coil-less quartz technology ensures your concentrates never touch the heating element

✅ Certified Pulsar Vaporizers Replacement Part



🧽 Tip for Longevity:

After each use, wait until the atomizer has fully cooled, then clean using isopropyl alcohol and a cotton bud to keep the cup fresh and functioning at its best.

