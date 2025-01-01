❄️ Arctic Bubbler 🍁

Experience the coolness of the Arctic with the Arctic Bubbler.



A perfect fusion of functionality and artistry, this hybrid water and dry pipe is more than just a smoking device; it's a statement piece that encapsulates Canadian heritage and pride.



🔑 Key Features:

🏔️ Sturdy and Statuesque Design: Handblown using high grade, heat-resistant, 4mm borosilicate glass and authentic Canadian grown Maple wood.



💨 Superior Filtration: Boasting a 9-slit showerhead percolator, it ensures unmatched filtration of smoke or vapor for a smooth inhale.



🧼 Easy Cleaning: Enjoy hassle-free maintenance with removable maple wood and glass mouthpieces that allow for effortless cleaning.



🎨 Unique and One-of-a-Kind: Each Arctic Bubbler is a unique piece of art, showcasing the natural beauty and individuality of maple wood.



📐 Specifications:

📦 Box Size: 7.6" x 6.75" x 3.15"

📏 Product Size: 4.65" x 5.5" x 2.25"

