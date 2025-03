โ„๏ธ Arctic Bubbler ๐Ÿ

Experience the coolness of the Arctic with the Arctic Bubbler.



A perfect fusion of functionality and artistry, this hybrid water and dry pipe is more than just a smoking device; it's a statement piece that encapsulates Canadian heritage and pride.



๐Ÿ”‘ Key Features:

๐Ÿ”๏ธ Sturdy and Statuesque Design: Handblown using high grade, heat-resistant, 4mm borosilicate glass and authentic Canadian grown Maple wood.



๐Ÿ’จ Superior Filtration: Boasting a 9-slit showerhead percolator, it ensures unmatched filtration of smoke or vapor for a smooth inhale.



๐Ÿงผ Easy Cleaning: Enjoy hassle-free maintenance with removable maple wood and glass mouthpieces that allow for effortless cleaning.



๐ŸŽจ Unique and One-of-a-Kind: Each Arctic Bubbler is a unique piece of art, showcasing the natural beauty and individuality of maple wood.



๐Ÿ“ Specifications:

๐Ÿ“ฆ Box Size: 7.6" x 6.75" x 3.15"

๐Ÿ“ Product Size: 4.65" x 5.5" x 2.25"

read more