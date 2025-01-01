About this product
🌸 50 Count Pink Pre-Rolled Cones – The Best Bang for Your Buck!
Our 50 Count Pink Pre-Rolled Cones provide you the most bang for your buck when it comes to Blazy Cones. Next time your friends come over to hang, send them home with a stack so they can sesh in style too! 🎉💨
🚀 Skip Rolling & Start Smoking!
Blazy Susan Cones are one of our hottest selling products for a reason. These cones are super convenient, easy to use, and highly enjoyable – try them out and let us know what you think!
📏 Shortys 53mm Pink Pre-Rolled Cones - 50 Pack
✔️ Retail Unit: One (1) container pack. Each container pack contains 50 53mm Shortys cones.
✔️ Cone Container Size: 2.12" x 2.12" x 4" 📦
✔️ Weight: 0.01 lbs ⚖️
📏 98mm Pink Pre-Rolled Cones - 50 Pack
✔️ Retail Unit: One (1) container pack. Each container pack contains 50 98mm cones.
✔️ Cone Container Size: 2.5" x 3" x 6" 📦
✔️ Weight: 0.25 lbs ⚖️
🚨 This product and all products on this site are intended and sold for legal purposes only.
💨 Roll in style & convenience – Get your 50 Count Pink Pre-Rolled Cones today! 🚀
Our 50 Count Pink Pre-Rolled Cones provide you the most bang for your buck when it comes to Blazy Cones. Next time your friends come over to hang, send them home with a stack so they can sesh in style too! 🎉💨
🚀 Skip Rolling & Start Smoking!
Blazy Susan Cones are one of our hottest selling products for a reason. These cones are super convenient, easy to use, and highly enjoyable – try them out and let us know what you think!
📏 Shortys 53mm Pink Pre-Rolled Cones - 50 Pack
✔️ Retail Unit: One (1) container pack. Each container pack contains 50 53mm Shortys cones.
✔️ Cone Container Size: 2.12" x 2.12" x 4" 📦
✔️ Weight: 0.01 lbs ⚖️
📏 98mm Pink Pre-Rolled Cones - 50 Pack
✔️ Retail Unit: One (1) container pack. Each container pack contains 50 98mm cones.
✔️ Cone Container Size: 2.5" x 3" x 6" 📦
✔️ Weight: 0.25 lbs ⚖️
🚨 This product and all products on this site are intended and sold for legal purposes only.
💨 Roll in style & convenience – Get your 50 Count Pink Pre-Rolled Cones today! 🚀
Blazy Susan Pink Paper Cones (50 Count)
DiscreetsmokerRolling Papers
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
🌸 50 Count Pink Pre-Rolled Cones – The Best Bang for Your Buck!
Our 50 Count Pink Pre-Rolled Cones provide you the most bang for your buck when it comes to Blazy Cones. Next time your friends come over to hang, send them home with a stack so they can sesh in style too! 🎉💨
🚀 Skip Rolling & Start Smoking!
Blazy Susan Cones are one of our hottest selling products for a reason. These cones are super convenient, easy to use, and highly enjoyable – try them out and let us know what you think!
📏 Shortys 53mm Pink Pre-Rolled Cones - 50 Pack
✔️ Retail Unit: One (1) container pack. Each container pack contains 50 53mm Shortys cones.
✔️ Cone Container Size: 2.12" x 2.12" x 4" 📦
✔️ Weight: 0.01 lbs ⚖️
📏 98mm Pink Pre-Rolled Cones - 50 Pack
✔️ Retail Unit: One (1) container pack. Each container pack contains 50 98mm cones.
✔️ Cone Container Size: 2.5" x 3" x 6" 📦
✔️ Weight: 0.25 lbs ⚖️
🚨 This product and all products on this site are intended and sold for legal purposes only.
💨 Roll in style & convenience – Get your 50 Count Pink Pre-Rolled Cones today! 🚀
Our 50 Count Pink Pre-Rolled Cones provide you the most bang for your buck when it comes to Blazy Cones. Next time your friends come over to hang, send them home with a stack so they can sesh in style too! 🎉💨
🚀 Skip Rolling & Start Smoking!
Blazy Susan Cones are one of our hottest selling products for a reason. These cones are super convenient, easy to use, and highly enjoyable – try them out and let us know what you think!
📏 Shortys 53mm Pink Pre-Rolled Cones - 50 Pack
✔️ Retail Unit: One (1) container pack. Each container pack contains 50 53mm Shortys cones.
✔️ Cone Container Size: 2.12" x 2.12" x 4" 📦
✔️ Weight: 0.01 lbs ⚖️
📏 98mm Pink Pre-Rolled Cones - 50 Pack
✔️ Retail Unit: One (1) container pack. Each container pack contains 50 98mm cones.
✔️ Cone Container Size: 2.5" x 3" x 6" 📦
✔️ Weight: 0.25 lbs ⚖️
🚨 This product and all products on this site are intended and sold for legal purposes only.
💨 Roll in style & convenience – Get your 50 Count Pink Pre-Rolled Cones today! 🚀
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item