Dr. Dabber Boost EVO Glass Attachments – Customize Your Experience 🔥💨
Take your Boost EVO™ sessions to the next level with a range of handblown glass attachments, each designed to enhance both form and function. Whether you prefer traditional dabbing, a unique look, or optimal airflow, there's an EVO attachment made for your style.
🧪 Standard Glass Attachment
Compatible with: Boost EVO™
Expertly handblown to work seamlessly with the Boost EVO Quick Connect Adapter, this attachment is the essential standard for pure, smooth hits.
Material: Standard Glass
Pack Size: One (1) Glass Attachment
🌀 TDE - Ball Rig Attachment
Welcome to the Traditional Dab Experience (TDE)—where the Boost EVO™ transforms into a true eRig powerhouse. The Ball Rig Attachment allows for hot loading and includes a directional airflow carb cap for better concentrate control and vapor dynamics.
Hot Load Ready 🔥
Enhanced Directional Airflow with Included Carb Cap
Each Piece is Handblown – no two are exactly alike
Pack Size: One (1) Glass Attachment
🥚 Egg Glass Attachment
Inspired by prehistoric aesthetics, the Boost EVO™ Egg Glass Attachment is as functional as it is stylish. With an ergonomic mouthpiece and vertical pipe design, it prevents water leakage while delivering smooth draws with a unique flair.
Ergonomic and Leak-Resistant Design 💧
Each Unit is Handblown – expect slight artistic variations
Pack Size: One (1) Glass Attachment
⚠️ Note: All products on this site are intended and sold for legal use only.
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
