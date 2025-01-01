Dr. Dabber Boost EVO Glass Attachments – Customize Your Experience 🔥💨

Take your Boost EVO™ sessions to the next level with a range of handblown glass attachments, each designed to enhance both form and function. Whether you prefer traditional dabbing, a unique look, or optimal airflow, there's an EVO attachment made for your style.



🧪 Standard Glass Attachment

Compatible with: Boost EVO™

Expertly handblown to work seamlessly with the Boost EVO Quick Connect Adapter, this attachment is the essential standard for pure, smooth hits.



Material: Standard Glass



Pack Size: One (1) Glass Attachment



🌀 TDE - Ball Rig Attachment

Welcome to the Traditional Dab Experience (TDE)—where the Boost EVO™ transforms into a true eRig powerhouse. The Ball Rig Attachment allows for hot loading and includes a directional airflow carb cap for better concentrate control and vapor dynamics.



Hot Load Ready 🔥



Enhanced Directional Airflow with Included Carb Cap



Each Piece is Handblown – no two are exactly alike



Pack Size: One (1) Glass Attachment



🥚 Egg Glass Attachment

Inspired by prehistoric aesthetics, the Boost EVO™ Egg Glass Attachment is as functional as it is stylish. With an ergonomic mouthpiece and vertical pipe design, it prevents water leakage while delivering smooth draws with a unique flair.



Ergonomic and Leak-Resistant Design 💧



Each Unit is Handblown – expect slight artistic variations



Pack Size: One (1) Glass Attachment



⚠️ Note: All products on this site are intended and sold for legal use only.

read more