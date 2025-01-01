Boundless Terp Pen V2 🔥💨

Discover the Boundless Terp Pen V2, the latest breakthrough in portable concentrate vaping. Designed for maximum convenience, this sleek and compact dab pen now features USB-C charging ⚡—keeping you powered up and ready to enjoy your favorite concentrates anytime, anywhere. Whether you're just getting started or you're a seasoned connoisseur, the Terp Pen V2 makes concentrate vaping effortless and enjoyable.



🔑 Key Features



Instant Heat-Up ⏱️

No waiting around—heats up instantly to deliver smooth, flavorful hits in seconds.



User-Friendly Design 🙌

Just remove the magnetic cap, inhale through the mouthpiece, and apply the coil to your concentrate. That’s it!



Compact & Travel-Ready ✈️

At just 13mm x 134mm, this ultra-portable pen fits perfectly in your pocket or bag.



Reliable Battery Life 🔋

Comes with a 320mAh built-in battery to handle all your vaping sessions with ease.



Premium Heating Elements 🍯

Enjoy better taste and vapor with ceramic and crushed quartz coils designed for optimal performance.



📦 What’s in the Box?



1 x Boundless Tech Terp Pen V2 Unit



2 x Boundless Tech Terp Pen Ceramic Coils



1 x USB-C Charger



1 x User Manual



Elevate your concentrate experience with the Boundless Terp Pen V2—a perfect fusion of simplicity, performance, and portability. Whether you're chilling at home or on the move, this pen delivers clean, consistent hits wherever life takes you 🚀💯.

