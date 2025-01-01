About this product
Cartisan Pro Pen NEO 900 Vaporizer 🔋✨
Step up your vaping game with the Cartisan Pro Pen NEO 900 Vaporizer—a sleek, high-tech device designed for those who value style, control, and performance. With its vibrant digital screen display and versatile power settings, this vaporizer puts customization and convenience right at your fingertips 🎛️.
🔑 Key Features
Universal Compatibility 🔄
Built with standard 510 threading, the Pro Pen NEO 900 works with a wide range of cartridges to suit your unique taste and needs.
Dynamic Digital Screen 📱
Easily view voltage settings and battery life with a crystal-clear, user-friendly display—giving you full command over every session.
USB-C Fast Charging ⚡
Enjoy modern, rapid charging with USB-C technology—no more long waits to power up.
Pre-Heat Function 🔥
Activate a smooth session start with a double-click to pre-heat your oils for optimal vaporization.
Adjustable Power Levels 🎯
Select from five power settings (2.1V, 2.5V, 2.9V, 3.3V, 3.7V) using a simple three-click control—allowing you to fine-tune flavor and vapor to your liking.
📐 Specifications
Battery Capacity: 900mAh for lasting sessions
Threading: 510 universal compatibility
Heat-Up Time: Fast and efficient
Power Activation: 5-click on/off function
Battery Display: Built-in indicator for real-time status
📦 What’s Included
1 x Cartisan Pro Pen NEO 900
1 x USB-C Charging Cable
Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned vaper, the Cartisan Pro Pen NEO 900 offers a reliable and customizable experience in a stylish, pocket-sized design. 🌬️💼 Please note: This product is intended for legal use only.
Cartisan Pro Pen NEO 900 Vaporizer
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
