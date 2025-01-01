Cartisan Pro Pen NEO 900 Vaporizer 🔋✨

Step up your vaping game with the Cartisan Pro Pen NEO 900 Vaporizer—a sleek, high-tech device designed for those who value style, control, and performance. With its vibrant digital screen display and versatile power settings, this vaporizer puts customization and convenience right at your fingertips 🎛️.



🔑 Key Features



Universal Compatibility 🔄

Built with standard 510 threading, the Pro Pen NEO 900 works with a wide range of cartridges to suit your unique taste and needs.



Dynamic Digital Screen 📱

Easily view voltage settings and battery life with a crystal-clear, user-friendly display—giving you full command over every session.



USB-C Fast Charging ⚡

Enjoy modern, rapid charging with USB-C technology—no more long waits to power up.



Pre-Heat Function 🔥

Activate a smooth session start with a double-click to pre-heat your oils for optimal vaporization.



Adjustable Power Levels 🎯

Select from five power settings (2.1V, 2.5V, 2.9V, 3.3V, 3.7V) using a simple three-click control—allowing you to fine-tune flavor and vapor to your liking.



📐 Specifications



Battery Capacity: 900mAh for lasting sessions



Threading: 510 universal compatibility



Heat-Up Time: Fast and efficient



Power Activation: 5-click on/off function



Battery Display: Built-in indicator for real-time status



📦 What’s Included



1 x Cartisan Pro Pen NEO 900



1 x USB-C Charging Cable



Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned vaper, the Cartisan Pro Pen NEO 900 offers a reliable and customizable experience in a stylish, pocket-sized design. 🌬️💼 Please note: This product is intended for legal use only.

