Compass [Aspen] + 🧭🌲

Introducing the Compass, a remarkable achievement in portable design that merges form and function seamlessly. This compact yet powerful device is engineered to elevate your experience with its innovative features and ergonomic design, ensuring it feels perfectly natural in your hand.



Key Features:

🔒 Protected Cartridge Design: Enjoy peace of mind with our secure cartridge drop-in mechanism.

🔄 Universal Compatibility: Fits most 510 thread cartridges (cartridge not included) for versatile use.

🌀 Swivel Feature: The cartridge swivel ensures proper mouthpiece alignment for a comfortable experience.

🔋 Powerful Battery: Equipped with a high-capacity 550mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery core for extended use.

💡 Smart Battery Indicator: Three LED lights clearly indicate battery life and power settings.

⚙️ Adjustable Power Settings: Choose from four voltage settings (2.4V, 2.8V, 3.2V, 3.6V) to customize your experience.

⚡ Rapid Charging: Features a USB-C charging port and includes a charging cable for convenience.

📏 Compact Dimensions: Measuring at 2.625"L x 1.625"W x 0.75"D and weighing only 66g, it’s designed for portability.

🛡️ Warranty: Backed by a six-month limited warranty for your assurance.

🧩 Compatible Accessories: Works effortlessly with Ridge Charger and Scout Cases.



Discover the perfect blend of style and performance with the Compass [Aspen] +.

Experience the difference in every puff! 💨✨



Cartridge Compatibility:

🔌 Click here for more information on cartridge compatibility.



