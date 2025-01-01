About this product
☁️ Cookies Cloud Roller Bubbler – Roll Into the Clouds! 🌬️
Get your head in the clouds with the Cookies Cloud Roller Bubbler! This isn’t just your average bubbler—it's a whimsical, high-flying way to enjoy your favorite herbs with smooth, cool, and flavorful hits. Whether you're chilling solo or vibing with friends, this bubbler is your ticket to cloud nine.
🎉 Why You'll Love It:
✔ Fun, Playful Design – Elevates your session with style and creativity
✔ Smooth, Cool Clouds – Experience crisp inhales with water filtration magic
✔ Compact Size – At just 5 inches, it's perfectly portable for on-the-go fun
✔ Premium Borosilicate Glass – Durable, heat-resistant, and built to last
🔧 Specs & Compatibility:
Size: 5"
Joint: 14mm Female
Material: Borosilicate Glass
Includes: 14mm Bowl
Compatible with: Cookies Classic Bowls
Get your head in the clouds with the Cookies Cloud Roller Bubbler! This isn’t just your average bubbler—it's a whimsical, high-flying way to enjoy your favorite herbs with smooth, cool, and flavorful hits. Whether you're chilling solo or vibing with friends, this bubbler is your ticket to cloud nine.
🎉 Why You'll Love It:
✔ Fun, Playful Design – Elevates your session with style and creativity
✔ Smooth, Cool Clouds – Experience crisp inhales with water filtration magic
✔ Compact Size – At just 5 inches, it's perfectly portable for on-the-go fun
✔ Premium Borosilicate Glass – Durable, heat-resistant, and built to last
🔧 Specs & Compatibility:
Size: 5"
Joint: 14mm Female
Material: Borosilicate Glass
Includes: 14mm Bowl
Compatible with: Cookies Classic Bowls
Cookies Cloud Roller Bubbler
DiscreetsmokerBubblers
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
☁️ Cookies Cloud Roller Bubbler – Roll Into the Clouds! 🌬️
Get your head in the clouds with the Cookies Cloud Roller Bubbler! This isn’t just your average bubbler—it's a whimsical, high-flying way to enjoy your favorite herbs with smooth, cool, and flavorful hits. Whether you're chilling solo or vibing with friends, this bubbler is your ticket to cloud nine.
🎉 Why You'll Love It:
✔ Fun, Playful Design – Elevates your session with style and creativity
✔ Smooth, Cool Clouds – Experience crisp inhales with water filtration magic
✔ Compact Size – At just 5 inches, it's perfectly portable for on-the-go fun
✔ Premium Borosilicate Glass – Durable, heat-resistant, and built to last
🔧 Specs & Compatibility:
Size: 5"
Joint: 14mm Female
Material: Borosilicate Glass
Includes: 14mm Bowl
Compatible with: Cookies Classic Bowls
Get your head in the clouds with the Cookies Cloud Roller Bubbler! This isn’t just your average bubbler—it's a whimsical, high-flying way to enjoy your favorite herbs with smooth, cool, and flavorful hits. Whether you're chilling solo or vibing with friends, this bubbler is your ticket to cloud nine.
🎉 Why You'll Love It:
✔ Fun, Playful Design – Elevates your session with style and creativity
✔ Smooth, Cool Clouds – Experience crisp inhales with water filtration magic
✔ Compact Size – At just 5 inches, it's perfectly portable for on-the-go fun
✔ Premium Borosilicate Glass – Durable, heat-resistant, and built to last
🔧 Specs & Compatibility:
Size: 5"
Joint: 14mm Female
Material: Borosilicate Glass
Includes: 14mm Bowl
Compatible with: Cookies Classic Bowls
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item