☁️ Cookies Cloud Roller Bubbler – Roll Into the Clouds! 🌬️

Get your head in the clouds with the Cookies Cloud Roller Bubbler! This isn’t just your average bubbler—it's a whimsical, high-flying way to enjoy your favorite herbs with smooth, cool, and flavorful hits. Whether you're chilling solo or vibing with friends, this bubbler is your ticket to cloud nine.



🎉 Why You'll Love It:

✔ Fun, Playful Design – Elevates your session with style and creativity

✔ Smooth, Cool Clouds – Experience crisp inhales with water filtration magic

✔ Compact Size – At just 5 inches, it's perfectly portable for on-the-go fun

✔ Premium Borosilicate Glass – Durable, heat-resistant, and built to last



🔧 Specs & Compatibility:

Size: 5"



Joint: 14mm Female



Material: Borosilicate Glass



Includes: 14mm Bowl



Compatible with: Cookies Classic Bowls

