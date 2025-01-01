About this product
🎒 Discover Sustainable Style with Core Hemp's Mini Boho Hemp Backpack
Elevate your sense of style while making a positive impact with Core Hemp's Mini Boho Hemp Backpack 🌿.
Merging fashion, durability, and sustainability, this compact backpack goes beyond aesthetics to underscore our commitment to environmental responsibility and community enrichment 🌍💚.
🧵 Compact Design, Mighty Features
The Mini Boho Hemp Backpack captures attention with its bohemian-inspired design, skillfully weaving intricate patterns and earthy tones that pay homage to nature's harmony 🌾🎨.
Every detail is thoughtfully chosen to create a balanced blend of relaxed charm and refined elegance, making it a versatile accessory for both city adventurers and nature lovers alike. 🏙️🌲
💪 Durable, Earth-Friendly Materials
Forged from the finest hemp material, this backpack excels in resilience and longevity.
It proudly exhibits our unwavering dedication to eco-friendly choices 🌱.
👜 The modest main compartment offers ample room for essentials, while thoughtfully placed pockets ensure efficient organization for smaller items.
🎒 With adjustable shoulder straps and a cushioned back panel, comfort accompanies you wherever you go.
📋 Features
🧵 Handmade in Nepal
🌿 Vegan, Eco-Friendly, and Fair Traded
🧺 Machine wash safe (Cold)
📦 Large main zippered compartment
📁 Small zippered front pocket
📄 Small inner pocket
💻 Fits laptops/devices up to 10.2"
🧶 Material: Hemp/Cotton
🎨 Color: Boho/Blue
📏 Size: 11.3" x 10" x 6.5"
📏 Adjustable Strap Length: 20" - 38"
⚖️ Weight: 7.2 oz
Core Hemp Mini Backpack - Himal Boho
Discreetsmoker
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
