🎒 Discover Sustainable Style with Core Hemp's Mini Boho Hemp Backpack

Elevate your sense of style while making a positive impact with Core Hemp's Mini Boho Hemp Backpack 🌿.



Merging fashion, durability, and sustainability, this compact backpack goes beyond aesthetics to underscore our commitment to environmental responsibility and community enrichment 🌍💚.



🧵 Compact Design, Mighty Features

The Mini Boho Hemp Backpack captures attention with its bohemian-inspired design, skillfully weaving intricate patterns and earthy tones that pay homage to nature's harmony 🌾🎨.



Every detail is thoughtfully chosen to create a balanced blend of relaxed charm and refined elegance, making it a versatile accessory for both city adventurers and nature lovers alike. 🏙️🌲



💪 Durable, Earth-Friendly Materials

Forged from the finest hemp material, this backpack excels in resilience and longevity.



It proudly exhibits our unwavering dedication to eco-friendly choices 🌱.



👜 The modest main compartment offers ample room for essentials, while thoughtfully placed pockets ensure efficient organization for smaller items.



🎒 With adjustable shoulder straps and a cushioned back panel, comfort accompanies you wherever you go.



📋 Features

🧵 Handmade in Nepal

🌿 Vegan, Eco-Friendly, and Fair Traded

🧺 Machine wash safe (Cold)

📦 Large main zippered compartment

📁 Small zippered front pocket

📄 Small inner pocket

💻 Fits laptops/devices up to 10.2"

🧶 Material: Hemp/Cotton

🎨 Color: Boho/Blue

📏 Size: 11.3" x 10" x 6.5"

📏 Adjustable Strap Length: 20" - 38"

⚖️ Weight: 7.2 oz

