🧵 Cotton Boho Crossbody Sling Bag – Boho Chic & Eco-Friendly

The Cotton Boho Crossbody Sling Bag is the perfect gift for the boho chic in your life 🎁🌿.



This sling backpack is made from pure authentic Nepalese hemp, lending to its eco-friendliness 🌱.



With two compartments and just enough space for your essentials, it’s the perfect single strap backpack to take with you to festivals, concerts, or for everyday use 🎶👜.



Get yourself a crossbody purse that will take you from day to night — you’ll never need another bag again! ✨



🔍 Features

🧵 Handmade in Nepal

🌍 Vegan, Eco-Friendly, and Fair Traded

🧺 Machine wash safe (Cold)

📦 Large main zippered compartment

📁 Medium front zippered compartment

🧶 Material: Cotton

🌈 Color: Boho

📏 Size: 9" x 12" x 5"

🎒 Adjustable strap

⚖️ Weight: 0.66 lbs



🚚 Shipping & Returns

📦 Free shipping in the continental United States

🔄 View our return policy here



🌟 Additional Highlights

🧵 HANDMADE, QUALITY SHOULDER BAG: Core Hemp’s vegan crossbody sling bags are handmade in the Himalayas with 100% pure Nepalese organic hemp using Earth-friendly materials.



🔐 NEW AND IMPROVED ZIPPER: Now with durable, high-quality zippers, ensuring your belongings stay safe inside.



🎉 GREAT FOR ANY OCCASION: The perfect crossbody purse for festivals, concerts, or daily use—for both men and women.



🧳 TRENDY TRAVEL MINI PURSE: Compact and stylish, fits your phone, wallet, makeup, and more. Everyone will be asking where you got it!



📏 SIZE: 9" x 12" x 5" – fits your phone, wallet, keys, passport, and more.

read more