About this product
🔐 DISCOVERY 2.0 Storage Stash Box with Fingerprint Lock
Upgrade your stash box experience with the Discovery 2.0, now featuring a cutting-edge fingerprint lock mechanism for seamless access and peace of mind 🔒✨.
Crafted from environmentally friendly bamboo 🌱, this storage box is designed to cater to all your smoking essentials, ensuring the best smoking experience 💨.
🌟 The Discovery 2.0 Includes:
✔️ Fingerprint Locking & Unlocking 🔑
✔️ Bamboo Box with Lid & Magnetic Board 🌿
✔️ Sliding Rolling Tray 🎯
✔️ 3 Smell-Proof Glass Jars 🏺
✔️ Tools Stand 🛠️
✔️ High-Quality Aluminum Herb Grinder (2.5-inch) ⚙️
✔️ Round Herb Brush 🖌️
✔️ Cleaning Brush 🧼
✔️ Metal Cone (King Size for Pre-Rolled Cone Filling) 👑
✔️ Metal Cone (1 ¼ Size for Pre-Rolled Cone Filling) 🌿
✔️ 2 Cone Funnels (For Pre-Rolled Cone Filling) 🔄
✔️ Mini Scissors ✂️
✔️ Metal Packing Stick 📏
✔️ 10 Metal Stickers 🔩
✔️ Metal Plate 🏆
✔️ 2 Silicone Strips (To Adjust Phone/Tablet Size to the Tray) 📱
✔️ 2 Smell-Proof Bags (For Herb Storage) 💨
Elevate your storage and organization with the Discovery 2.0, offering not only spacious compartments and odor-proof jars but also the convenience of a rolling tray and essential accessories 🎯.
✔️ Experience the epitome of reliability and functionality 🔥.
✔️ Innovative fingerprint lock with backup access method ensures your belongings are secure yet always accessible 🔐💼.
Upgrade your stash box experience with the Discovery 2.0, now featuring a cutting-edge fingerprint lock mechanism for seamless access and peace of mind 🔒✨.
Crafted from environmentally friendly bamboo 🌱, this storage box is designed to cater to all your smoking essentials, ensuring the best smoking experience 💨.
🌟 The Discovery 2.0 Includes:
✔️ Fingerprint Locking & Unlocking 🔑
✔️ Bamboo Box with Lid & Magnetic Board 🌿
✔️ Sliding Rolling Tray 🎯
✔️ 3 Smell-Proof Glass Jars 🏺
✔️ Tools Stand 🛠️
✔️ High-Quality Aluminum Herb Grinder (2.5-inch) ⚙️
✔️ Round Herb Brush 🖌️
✔️ Cleaning Brush 🧼
✔️ Metal Cone (King Size for Pre-Rolled Cone Filling) 👑
✔️ Metal Cone (1 ¼ Size for Pre-Rolled Cone Filling) 🌿
✔️ 2 Cone Funnels (For Pre-Rolled Cone Filling) 🔄
✔️ Mini Scissors ✂️
✔️ Metal Packing Stick 📏
✔️ 10 Metal Stickers 🔩
✔️ Metal Plate 🏆
✔️ 2 Silicone Strips (To Adjust Phone/Tablet Size to the Tray) 📱
✔️ 2 Smell-Proof Bags (For Herb Storage) 💨
Elevate your storage and organization with the Discovery 2.0, offering not only spacious compartments and odor-proof jars but also the convenience of a rolling tray and essential accessories 🎯.
✔️ Experience the epitome of reliability and functionality 🔥.
✔️ Innovative fingerprint lock with backup access method ensures your belongings are secure yet always accessible 🔐💼.
DISCOVERY 2.0 Storage Stash Box with Fingerprint Lock
DiscreetsmokerFlower Storage
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
🔐 DISCOVERY 2.0 Storage Stash Box with Fingerprint Lock
Upgrade your stash box experience with the Discovery 2.0, now featuring a cutting-edge fingerprint lock mechanism for seamless access and peace of mind 🔒✨.
Crafted from environmentally friendly bamboo 🌱, this storage box is designed to cater to all your smoking essentials, ensuring the best smoking experience 💨.
🌟 The Discovery 2.0 Includes:
✔️ Fingerprint Locking & Unlocking 🔑
✔️ Bamboo Box with Lid & Magnetic Board 🌿
✔️ Sliding Rolling Tray 🎯
✔️ 3 Smell-Proof Glass Jars 🏺
✔️ Tools Stand 🛠️
✔️ High-Quality Aluminum Herb Grinder (2.5-inch) ⚙️
✔️ Round Herb Brush 🖌️
✔️ Cleaning Brush 🧼
✔️ Metal Cone (King Size for Pre-Rolled Cone Filling) 👑
✔️ Metal Cone (1 ¼ Size for Pre-Rolled Cone Filling) 🌿
✔️ 2 Cone Funnels (For Pre-Rolled Cone Filling) 🔄
✔️ Mini Scissors ✂️
✔️ Metal Packing Stick 📏
✔️ 10 Metal Stickers 🔩
✔️ Metal Plate 🏆
✔️ 2 Silicone Strips (To Adjust Phone/Tablet Size to the Tray) 📱
✔️ 2 Smell-Proof Bags (For Herb Storage) 💨
Elevate your storage and organization with the Discovery 2.0, offering not only spacious compartments and odor-proof jars but also the convenience of a rolling tray and essential accessories 🎯.
✔️ Experience the epitome of reliability and functionality 🔥.
✔️ Innovative fingerprint lock with backup access method ensures your belongings are secure yet always accessible 🔐💼.
Upgrade your stash box experience with the Discovery 2.0, now featuring a cutting-edge fingerprint lock mechanism for seamless access and peace of mind 🔒✨.
Crafted from environmentally friendly bamboo 🌱, this storage box is designed to cater to all your smoking essentials, ensuring the best smoking experience 💨.
🌟 The Discovery 2.0 Includes:
✔️ Fingerprint Locking & Unlocking 🔑
✔️ Bamboo Box with Lid & Magnetic Board 🌿
✔️ Sliding Rolling Tray 🎯
✔️ 3 Smell-Proof Glass Jars 🏺
✔️ Tools Stand 🛠️
✔️ High-Quality Aluminum Herb Grinder (2.5-inch) ⚙️
✔️ Round Herb Brush 🖌️
✔️ Cleaning Brush 🧼
✔️ Metal Cone (King Size for Pre-Rolled Cone Filling) 👑
✔️ Metal Cone (1 ¼ Size for Pre-Rolled Cone Filling) 🌿
✔️ 2 Cone Funnels (For Pre-Rolled Cone Filling) 🔄
✔️ Mini Scissors ✂️
✔️ Metal Packing Stick 📏
✔️ 10 Metal Stickers 🔩
✔️ Metal Plate 🏆
✔️ 2 Silicone Strips (To Adjust Phone/Tablet Size to the Tray) 📱
✔️ 2 Smell-Proof Bags (For Herb Storage) 💨
Elevate your storage and organization with the Discovery 2.0, offering not only spacious compartments and odor-proof jars but also the convenience of a rolling tray and essential accessories 🎯.
✔️ Experience the epitome of reliability and functionality 🔥.
✔️ Innovative fingerprint lock with backup access method ensures your belongings are secure yet always accessible 🔐💼.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item