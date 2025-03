πŸ” DISCOVERY 2.0 Storage Stash Box with Fingerprint Lock

Upgrade your stash box experience with the Discovery 2.0, now featuring a cutting-edge fingerprint lock mechanism for seamless access and peace of mind πŸ”’βœ¨.



Crafted from environmentally friendly bamboo 🌱, this storage box is designed to cater to all your smoking essentials, ensuring the best smoking experience πŸ’¨.



🌟 The Discovery 2.0 Includes:

βœ”οΈ Fingerprint Locking & Unlocking πŸ”‘

βœ”οΈ Bamboo Box with Lid & Magnetic Board 🌿

βœ”οΈ Sliding Rolling Tray 🎯

βœ”οΈ 3 Smell-Proof Glass Jars 🏺

βœ”οΈ Tools Stand πŸ› οΈ

βœ”οΈ High-Quality Aluminum Herb Grinder (2.5-inch) βš™οΈ

βœ”οΈ Round Herb Brush πŸ–ŒοΈ

βœ”οΈ Cleaning Brush 🧼

βœ”οΈ Metal Cone (King Size for Pre-Rolled Cone Filling) πŸ‘‘

βœ”οΈ Metal Cone (1 ΒΌ Size for Pre-Rolled Cone Filling) 🌿

βœ”οΈ 2 Cone Funnels (For Pre-Rolled Cone Filling) πŸ”„

βœ”οΈ Mini Scissors βœ‚οΈ

βœ”οΈ Metal Packing Stick πŸ“

βœ”οΈ 10 Metal Stickers πŸ”©

βœ”οΈ Metal Plate πŸ†

βœ”οΈ 2 Silicone Strips (To Adjust Phone/Tablet Size to the Tray) πŸ“±

βœ”οΈ 2 Smell-Proof Bags (For Herb Storage) πŸ’¨



Elevate your storage and organization with the Discovery 2.0, offering not only spacious compartments and odor-proof jars but also the convenience of a rolling tray and essential accessories 🎯.



βœ”οΈ Experience the epitome of reliability and functionality πŸ”₯.

βœ”οΈ Innovative fingerprint lock with backup access method ensures your belongings are secure yet always accessible πŸ”πŸ’Ό.

read more