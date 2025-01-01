🔐 DISCOVERY 2.0 Storage Stash Box with Fingerprint Lock

Upgrade your stash box experience with the Discovery 2.0, now featuring a cutting-edge fingerprint lock mechanism for seamless access and peace of mind 🔒✨.



Crafted from environmentally friendly bamboo 🌱, this storage box is designed to cater to all your smoking essentials, ensuring the best smoking experience 💨.



🌟 The Discovery 2.0 Includes:

✔️ Fingerprint Locking & Unlocking 🔑

✔️ Bamboo Box with Lid & Magnetic Board 🌿

✔️ Sliding Rolling Tray 🎯

✔️ 3 Smell-Proof Glass Jars 🏺

✔️ Tools Stand 🛠️

✔️ High-Quality Aluminum Herb Grinder (2.5-inch) ⚙️

✔️ Round Herb Brush 🖌️

✔️ Cleaning Brush 🧼

✔️ Metal Cone (King Size for Pre-Rolled Cone Filling) 👑

✔️ Metal Cone (1 ¼ Size for Pre-Rolled Cone Filling) 🌿

✔️ 2 Cone Funnels (For Pre-Rolled Cone Filling) 🔄

✔️ Mini Scissors ✂️

✔️ Metal Packing Stick 📏

✔️ 10 Metal Stickers 🔩

✔️ Metal Plate 🏆

✔️ 2 Silicone Strips (To Adjust Phone/Tablet Size to the Tray) 📱

✔️ 2 Smell-Proof Bags (For Herb Storage) 💨



Elevate your storage and organization with the Discovery 2.0, offering not only spacious compartments and odor-proof jars but also the convenience of a rolling tray and essential accessories 🎯.



✔️ Experience the epitome of reliability and functionality 🔥.

✔️ Innovative fingerprint lock with backup access method ensures your belongings are secure yet always accessible 🔐💼.

