Dr. Dabber Drop Electric Heated Loading Tool - 400mAh 🔋🔥



Revolutionize your dabbing experience with the Dr. Dabber Drop Electric Heated Loading Tool. This innovative device is designed for enthusiasts who demand precision and ease of use. Featuring a powerful 400mAh battery, this tool ensures that you can load your concentrates with minimal effort, maximizing your enjoyment. ✨



Key Features:

🔪 Electric Dabbing Hot Knife: Effortlessly heat your dabs for a smooth and consistent experience.

🌡️ Two Preset Heat Settings: Choose the perfect temperature to suit your preference, ensuring optimal flavor and vapor quality.

⚡ Fast Heat-Up Time: Get ready to dab in seconds with rapid heating technology.

🧲 Magnetic Cap Connection: Convenient and secure, the magnetic cap ensures your tool is always ready when you are.

👆 Single Button Operation: Simple and intuitive, making it easy to use for both beginners and seasoned users.

🔌 Includes USB-C Charge Cord: Quickly charge your device with the included USB-C cable for ultimate convenience.



Note: This device is not a vaporizer. 🚫💨

