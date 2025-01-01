About this product
🔥 Dr. Dabber Switch² ™ eRig | 3000mAh
Experience the ultimate dabbing sensation with the Dr. Dabber Switch²™ eRig 🚀. Designed for both novice & seasoned enthusiasts, this electric dab rig combines cutting-edge technology with exceptional functionality 🎯.
🌟 Key Features:
✔️ Powerful 3000mAh Battery 🔋 – Enjoy extended sessions with a robust battery that delivers up to 50 hits on a single charge 🔥.
✔️ Innovative Electric Design ⚡ – Say goodbye to traditional methods! This electric dab rig offers a cleaner, more convenient way to enjoy your concentrates 🌿.
✔️ Removable Glass Bubbler Attachment 🌊 – Experience smooth hits with a high-quality bubbler that enhances your dabbing experience 💨.
✔️ Precision Heating with IR Sensor Technology 🎯 – The Switch² ensures optimal temperature control for perfect dabs every time 🔥.
✔️ Omnidirectional Induction Heating ♨️ – Ensures even heating, vaporizing every drop of your concentrate efficiently 🌿.
✔️ Extra Large Chamber 🏆 – Perfect for dabs of all sizes, accommodating both small & large amounts with ease.
✔️ Customizable Sesh Modes 🔄 – Choose from 3 preset Sesh Modes tailored to your preferences for a personalized experience.
✔️ Smart Connectivity 📱 – Connect to the Dr. Dabber App for enhanced control & extra features at your fingertips.
✔️ USB-C Pass-Through Charge Cable 🔌 – Quick & convenient charging to keep your sessions uninterrupted.
✔️ Replacement Sapphire Insert Available 💎 – Maintain optimal performance with easily replaceable components.
Experience the ultimate dabbing sensation with the Dr. Dabber Switch²™ eRig 🚀. Designed for both novice & seasoned enthusiasts, this electric dab rig combines cutting-edge technology with exceptional functionality 🎯.
🌟 Key Features:
✔️ Powerful 3000mAh Battery 🔋 – Enjoy extended sessions with a robust battery that delivers up to 50 hits on a single charge 🔥.
✔️ Innovative Electric Design ⚡ – Say goodbye to traditional methods! This electric dab rig offers a cleaner, more convenient way to enjoy your concentrates 🌿.
✔️ Removable Glass Bubbler Attachment 🌊 – Experience smooth hits with a high-quality bubbler that enhances your dabbing experience 💨.
✔️ Precision Heating with IR Sensor Technology 🎯 – The Switch² ensures optimal temperature control for perfect dabs every time 🔥.
✔️ Omnidirectional Induction Heating ♨️ – Ensures even heating, vaporizing every drop of your concentrate efficiently 🌿.
✔️ Extra Large Chamber 🏆 – Perfect for dabs of all sizes, accommodating both small & large amounts with ease.
✔️ Customizable Sesh Modes 🔄 – Choose from 3 preset Sesh Modes tailored to your preferences for a personalized experience.
✔️ Smart Connectivity 📱 – Connect to the Dr. Dabber App for enhanced control & extra features at your fingertips.
✔️ USB-C Pass-Through Charge Cable 🔌 – Quick & convenient charging to keep your sessions uninterrupted.
✔️ Replacement Sapphire Insert Available 💎 – Maintain optimal performance with easily replaceable components.
Dr. Dabber Switch² ™ eRig | 3000mAh
DiscreetsmokerDab & Oil Rigs
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
🔥 Dr. Dabber Switch² ™ eRig | 3000mAh
Experience the ultimate dabbing sensation with the Dr. Dabber Switch²™ eRig 🚀. Designed for both novice & seasoned enthusiasts, this electric dab rig combines cutting-edge technology with exceptional functionality 🎯.
🌟 Key Features:
✔️ Powerful 3000mAh Battery 🔋 – Enjoy extended sessions with a robust battery that delivers up to 50 hits on a single charge 🔥.
✔️ Innovative Electric Design ⚡ – Say goodbye to traditional methods! This electric dab rig offers a cleaner, more convenient way to enjoy your concentrates 🌿.
✔️ Removable Glass Bubbler Attachment 🌊 – Experience smooth hits with a high-quality bubbler that enhances your dabbing experience 💨.
✔️ Precision Heating with IR Sensor Technology 🎯 – The Switch² ensures optimal temperature control for perfect dabs every time 🔥.
✔️ Omnidirectional Induction Heating ♨️ – Ensures even heating, vaporizing every drop of your concentrate efficiently 🌿.
✔️ Extra Large Chamber 🏆 – Perfect for dabs of all sizes, accommodating both small & large amounts with ease.
✔️ Customizable Sesh Modes 🔄 – Choose from 3 preset Sesh Modes tailored to your preferences for a personalized experience.
✔️ Smart Connectivity 📱 – Connect to the Dr. Dabber App for enhanced control & extra features at your fingertips.
✔️ USB-C Pass-Through Charge Cable 🔌 – Quick & convenient charging to keep your sessions uninterrupted.
✔️ Replacement Sapphire Insert Available 💎 – Maintain optimal performance with easily replaceable components.
Experience the ultimate dabbing sensation with the Dr. Dabber Switch²™ eRig 🚀. Designed for both novice & seasoned enthusiasts, this electric dab rig combines cutting-edge technology with exceptional functionality 🎯.
🌟 Key Features:
✔️ Powerful 3000mAh Battery 🔋 – Enjoy extended sessions with a robust battery that delivers up to 50 hits on a single charge 🔥.
✔️ Innovative Electric Design ⚡ – Say goodbye to traditional methods! This electric dab rig offers a cleaner, more convenient way to enjoy your concentrates 🌿.
✔️ Removable Glass Bubbler Attachment 🌊 – Experience smooth hits with a high-quality bubbler that enhances your dabbing experience 💨.
✔️ Precision Heating with IR Sensor Technology 🎯 – The Switch² ensures optimal temperature control for perfect dabs every time 🔥.
✔️ Omnidirectional Induction Heating ♨️ – Ensures even heating, vaporizing every drop of your concentrate efficiently 🌿.
✔️ Extra Large Chamber 🏆 – Perfect for dabs of all sizes, accommodating both small & large amounts with ease.
✔️ Customizable Sesh Modes 🔄 – Choose from 3 preset Sesh Modes tailored to your preferences for a personalized experience.
✔️ Smart Connectivity 📱 – Connect to the Dr. Dabber App for enhanced control & extra features at your fingertips.
✔️ USB-C Pass-Through Charge Cable 🔌 – Quick & convenient charging to keep your sessions uninterrupted.
✔️ Replacement Sapphire Insert Available 💎 – Maintain optimal performance with easily replaceable components.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item