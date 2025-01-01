Step into a world of seamless, on-the-go smoking with our One Hitter Dugout with Mini Grinder! What sets this dugout apart is its built-in grinder, providing you with effortless shredding and storage in a single container. No more juggling between accessories – everything you need is right at your fingertips! Simply load your favorite herb into the one-hit pipe, take a discreet hit whenever and wherever you please, and savor the flavorful goodness.Embrace the true essence of portability with our ergonomic Dugout with Mini Grinder. Perfect for those who are always on the move, this little powerhouse promises a discreet and efficient smoking solution that fits right in your pocket. Get ready to revolutionize your smoking ritual and embrace the freedom of seamless, cost-effective smoking on-the-go! Specifications: Material: Aluminum Alloy Color: Green Size: 3.15x1.77x0.71inch Weight: 135g Included: 1 x Tsunami Dugout 1 x Grinder 1 x Ashtray 1 x One Hitter

