About this product
Step into a world of seamless, on-the-go smoking with our One Hitter Dugout with Mini Grinder! What sets this dugout apart is its built-in grinder, providing you with effortless shredding and storage in a single container. No more juggling between accessories – everything you need is right at your fingertips! Simply load your favorite herb into the one-hit pipe, take a discreet hit whenever and wherever you please, and savor the flavorful goodness.Embrace the true essence of portability with our ergonomic Dugout with Mini Grinder. Perfect for those who are always on the move, this little powerhouse promises a discreet and efficient smoking solution that fits right in your pocket. Get ready to revolutionize your smoking ritual and embrace the freedom of seamless, cost-effective smoking on-the-go! Specifications: Material: Aluminum Alloy Color: Green Size: 3.15x1.77x0.71inch Weight: 135g Included: 1 x Tsunami Dugout 1 x Grinder 1 x Ashtray 1 x One Hitter
Dugout With Mini Grinder
DiscreetsmokerSmoking Accessories
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Step into a world of seamless, on-the-go smoking with our One Hitter Dugout with Mini Grinder! What sets this dugout apart is its built-in grinder, providing you with effortless shredding and storage in a single container. No more juggling between accessories – everything you need is right at your fingertips! Simply load your favorite herb into the one-hit pipe, take a discreet hit whenever and wherever you please, and savor the flavorful goodness.Embrace the true essence of portability with our ergonomic Dugout with Mini Grinder. Perfect for those who are always on the move, this little powerhouse promises a discreet and efficient smoking solution that fits right in your pocket. Get ready to revolutionize your smoking ritual and embrace the freedom of seamless, cost-effective smoking on-the-go! Specifications: Material: Aluminum Alloy Color: Green Size: 3.15x1.77x0.71inch Weight: 135g Included: 1 x Tsunami Dugout 1 x Grinder 1 x Ashtray 1 x One Hitter
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item