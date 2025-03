🍚 Elements Rice Pre-Rolled Cones | 800pc Bulk Box

Sick of regular rolling papers that require practice and technique?



These Pre-Rolled Kingsize Cones by Elements are probably just the thing for you!



Made from ultra-thin rice paper, these pre-rolled cones feature a run-proof, cross-weave patterned Elements watermark and are perfect for heavy tokers who want a slow, even burn.



Each cone can hold up to 2.2 grams of dried herbs and even include built-in tips.



Elements only uses top-quality paper with no added chemicals, and these cones are produced using 100% wind power!



πŸ“¦ This item is sold as an 800 piece bulk box.



πŸ” Highlights:

πŸ“¦ 800 piece pre-rolled rice cones bulk display

πŸ“ Kingsize

🧲 Built-in tip

πŸ”₯ Even & slow-burning

πŸ“ 118mm cone length

πŸ“ 26mm filter tip length

