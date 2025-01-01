Freeze Pipe Bubbler Pro | Ultra-Smooth & Cooled Hits ❄️💨

Upgrade your smoking experience with the Freeze Pipe Bubbler Pro – a modular hammer-style bubbler designed for ultra-smooth, chilled hits thanks to its double showerhead perc & revolver coil combo. Enjoy enhanced water filtration, superior cooling, and effortless maintenance for the ultimate session.



🌟 Key Features & Benefits

✔️ Double Showerhead Perc + Revolver Coil – A powerful combo for maximum smoothness & cooling.

✔️ Upgraded Showerhead Perc – Unrivaled water filtration for cleaner, better-tasting hits.

✔️ Revolver-Style Glycerin Coil – Easy to clean & ultra-effective at cooling smoke.

✔️ 18mm Honeycomb Bowl – Optimized for airflow & easy packing.

✔️ Durable & Modular Design – Easy to assemble, clean, and transport.



❄️ How Does Glycerin Work?

🔹 Glycerin is a non-toxic, gel-like liquid that freezes faster & stays cold longer than ice without expanding or cracking the glass.

🔹 Unlike ice, it won’t melt and dilute your hits, keeping every session chilled & smooth.



🧊 How to Use the Freeze Pipe Glycerin Chamber:

1️⃣ Freeze the glycerin chamber for at least 1 hour (longer for even colder hits).

2️⃣ Attach the glycerin chamber to the base.

3️⃣ Secure with the provided black clip.

4️⃣ Enjoy ultra-cooled, effortless rips with every hit!

