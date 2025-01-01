About this product
💨 GAGS Desktop-Style Dual-Action Vaporizer – The Ultimate Session Vape!
GAGS is our desktop-style dual-action vaporizer, making it easy to enjoy long, lazy sessions at home 🏡🔥.
Its large glass bowl & standard 510-thread battery work with oil cartridges & loose concentrates, delivering amazing rips & monster plumes 🌬️💨.
🎯 Get Your GAGS On:
✔️ Perfect for Long (or Group) Sessions 👥 – Inhale directly from the bowl (no cords or whips needed).
✔️ Hit & Session Modes 🔄 – Tailor your vape to your mood (short hits or 2-min session).
✔️ Desktop Performance, Vaporizer Usability 🎛️ – Single-button operation & easy to clean.
✔️ Great for 510 Cartridges & Wax 💎 – Includes ceramic disk & quartz rod atomizers.
✔️ Long Battery Life (1600mAh) 🔋 – Cordless when in use, making it easy to pass around in groups.
✔️ Covered by Our Industry-Breaking Lifetime Warranty 🔥 – You’re covered ALWAYS… even if you run it over with a car! 🚗💨
🎉 GAGS Vaporizer – Your Desktop-Style Vape… With a Twist!
You know The Kind Pen as the maker of top-shelf handheld vape pens & vaporizers. Desktop vapes haven’t been our thing… until now 🚀.
We’re delighted to present GAGS – our desktop-style vaporizer with a twist! 🎯
✔️ Works with Both Oil Cartridges & Concentrates 🛠️
✔️ No Annoying Whips or Cords 🚫🔌
✔️ Standalone 510-Thread Battery Base (1600mAh) 🔋
✔️ Includes Ceramic Disk & Triple Quartz Rod Coil Atomizers 💎
✔️ Massive Dome-Like Collection Bowl 🏺 – Captures & delivers massive clouds
✔️ Pass the Bowl Around for Group Sessions 👥🔥
✔️ Cordless & Backpack-Friendly 🎒 (Just be careful of the glass!)
✔️ Unlimited Lifetime Warranty ✅ – Lightning-fast replacement if needed!
📏 GAGS Vaporizer Full Specifications:
✔️ Battery Dimensions: Base Diameter 4.3″, Height 2.3″ 📏
✔️ Bowl Dimensions: Base Diameter 2.3″, Height 6″ 🏺
✔️ Battery Capacity: 1600mAh 🔋
✔️ 4 Temperature Settings: 2.5V, 3V, 3.5V, 4V 🌡️
✔️ Works with Oil Cartridges & Concentrates 💎 (Wax, Shatter, Budder)
✔️ Clean, Flavorful Hits – No Burnt Taste 🚀
✔️ Single Hit & Session Modes 🔄 – Continuous vaporization for long sessions or groups
✔️ Single-Button Operation: 5 taps to turn on, 3 taps to change temp, 2 taps for session mode 🔘
✔️ Massive Vapor Capacity Glass Bowl 🌬️
✔️ 510-Thread Compatible 🔩 – Works with all oil cartridges on the market
✔️ USB-C Fast Charging ⚡ – 2 hours for full battery
📦 GAGS Package Includes:
✔️ 1X 1600mAh GAGS Battery 🔋
✔️ 1X GAGS Domed Vapor Collection Bowl 🏺
✔️ 1X Triple Quartz Rod Atomizer 💎
✔️ 1X Ceramic Disc Atomizer 🔥
✔️ 1X USB-C Charger 🔌
✔️ 1X Cleaning Brush 🧼
✔️ 1X Packing Tool 🛠️
✔️ 1X User Manual 📖
✔️ 5X Cleaning Q-Tips 🖌️
✅ COVERED BY OUR LIFETIME WARRANTY 🔥
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
