💨 GAGS Desktop-Style Dual-Action Vaporizer – The Ultimate Session Vape!

GAGS is our desktop-style dual-action vaporizer, making it easy to enjoy long, lazy sessions at home 🏡🔥.



Its large glass bowl & standard 510-thread battery work with oil cartridges & loose concentrates, delivering amazing rips & monster plumes 🌬️💨.



🎯 Get Your GAGS On:

✔️ Perfect for Long (or Group) Sessions 👥 – Inhale directly from the bowl (no cords or whips needed).

✔️ Hit & Session Modes 🔄 – Tailor your vape to your mood (short hits or 2-min session).

✔️ Desktop Performance, Vaporizer Usability 🎛️ – Single-button operation & easy to clean.

✔️ Great for 510 Cartridges & Wax 💎 – Includes ceramic disk & quartz rod atomizers.

✔️ Long Battery Life (1600mAh) 🔋 – Cordless when in use, making it easy to pass around in groups.

✔️ Covered by Our Industry-Breaking Lifetime Warranty 🔥 – You’re covered ALWAYS… even if you run it over with a car! 🚗💨



🎉 GAGS Vaporizer – Your Desktop-Style Vape… With a Twist!

You know The Kind Pen as the maker of top-shelf handheld vape pens & vaporizers. Desktop vapes haven’t been our thing… until now 🚀.



We’re delighted to present GAGS – our desktop-style vaporizer with a twist! 🎯



✔️ Works with Both Oil Cartridges & Concentrates 🛠️

✔️ No Annoying Whips or Cords 🚫🔌

✔️ Standalone 510-Thread Battery Base (1600mAh) 🔋

✔️ Includes Ceramic Disk & Triple Quartz Rod Coil Atomizers 💎

✔️ Massive Dome-Like Collection Bowl 🏺 – Captures & delivers massive clouds

✔️ Pass the Bowl Around for Group Sessions 👥🔥

✔️ Cordless & Backpack-Friendly 🎒 (Just be careful of the glass!)

✔️ Unlimited Lifetime Warranty ✅ – Lightning-fast replacement if needed!



📏 GAGS Vaporizer Full Specifications:

✔️ Battery Dimensions: Base Diameter 4.3″, Height 2.3″ 📏

✔️ Bowl Dimensions: Base Diameter 2.3″, Height 6″ 🏺

✔️ Battery Capacity: 1600mAh 🔋

✔️ 4 Temperature Settings: 2.5V, 3V, 3.5V, 4V 🌡️

✔️ Works with Oil Cartridges & Concentrates 💎 (Wax, Shatter, Budder)

✔️ Clean, Flavorful Hits – No Burnt Taste 🚀

✔️ Single Hit & Session Modes 🔄 – Continuous vaporization for long sessions or groups

✔️ Single-Button Operation: 5 taps to turn on, 3 taps to change temp, 2 taps for session mode 🔘

✔️ Massive Vapor Capacity Glass Bowl 🌬️

✔️ 510-Thread Compatible 🔩 – Works with all oil cartridges on the market

✔️ USB-C Fast Charging ⚡ – 2 hours for full battery



📦 GAGS Package Includes:

✔️ 1X 1600mAh GAGS Battery 🔋

✔️ 1X GAGS Domed Vapor Collection Bowl 🏺

✔️ 1X Triple Quartz Rod Atomizer 💎

✔️ 1X Ceramic Disc Atomizer 🔥

✔️ 1X USB-C Charger 🔌

✔️ 1X Cleaning Brush 🧼

✔️ 1X Packing Tool 🛠️

✔️ 1X User Manual 📖

✔️ 5X Cleaning Q-Tips 🖌️



✅ COVERED BY OUR LIFETIME WARRANTY 🔥

