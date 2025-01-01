Lume Dab Rig – Precision, Performance, and Style 🔥

The Lume is a sleek and efficient bell-shaped dab rig designed for powerful and flavorful hits with minimal splashback. As part of the Orbis collection, it brings a modern aesthetic to the classic compact dab rig while enhancing function with top-tier filtration.



✨ Features & Benefits

✔️ Fixed Circular Perc Downstem – Delivers quick, even bubbling with three precision-cut holes facing you, ensuring smooth, clean vapor with every hit. 💨💦

✔️ Splash-Proof Mouthpiece – The black ball-and-socket mouthpiece prevents water from splashing, keeping your sessions mess-free. 🚫💦

✔️ Wide, Sturdy Base – Ensures maximum stability, reducing the risk of tipping. 🚀

✔️ High-Quality Borosilicate Glass – Built for durability and long-lasting performance. 🏆

✔️ 14mm Quartz Banger Included – Designed for efficient heat retention while keeping heat away from the main pipe. 🔥💎

✔️ Modern Hookah-Inspired Look – The sleek black accents make this piece a standout in any collection.



📏 Specifications & What’s Included

Height: 6.5 inches 📏

Base Width: 3.5 inches

Material: Thick 50mm borosilicate glass

Percolation: Circular perc for optimal diffusion 💨

Included: 14mm male quartz banger ✅

