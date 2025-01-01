About this product
Lume Dab Rig – Precision, Performance, and Style 🔥
The Lume is a sleek and efficient bell-shaped dab rig designed for powerful and flavorful hits with minimal splashback. As part of the Orbis collection, it brings a modern aesthetic to the classic compact dab rig while enhancing function with top-tier filtration.
✨ Features & Benefits
✔️ Fixed Circular Perc Downstem – Delivers quick, even bubbling with three precision-cut holes facing you, ensuring smooth, clean vapor with every hit. 💨💦
✔️ Splash-Proof Mouthpiece – The black ball-and-socket mouthpiece prevents water from splashing, keeping your sessions mess-free. 🚫💦
✔️ Wide, Sturdy Base – Ensures maximum stability, reducing the risk of tipping. 🚀
✔️ High-Quality Borosilicate Glass – Built for durability and long-lasting performance. 🏆
✔️ 14mm Quartz Banger Included – Designed for efficient heat retention while keeping heat away from the main pipe. 🔥💎
✔️ Modern Hookah-Inspired Look – The sleek black accents make this piece a standout in any collection.
📏 Specifications & What’s Included
Height: 6.5 inches 📏
Base Width: 3.5 inches
Material: Thick 50mm borosilicate glass
Percolation: Circular perc for optimal diffusion 💨
Included: 14mm male quartz banger ✅
Dab & Oil Rigs
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
