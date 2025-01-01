About this product
🎸 Stündenglass x Grateful Dead Modul Dok Deluxe Travel Kit – 6000mAh / Legacy Patchwork
A Fusion of Iconic Artistry & Elevated Vapor Tech
The Stündenglass x Grateful Dead Modul Dok Deluxe Travel Kit is the ultimate travel companion for those who value style, function, and a touch of psychedelic rock 'n' roll flair 🌈💨.
This exclusive vaporizer kit merges modern tech with Grateful Dead-inspired design, delivering a premium experience wherever your journey takes you 🎶🧳.
🔋 Key Features
🔋 Powerful 6000mAh Battery: Up to 50 sessions per charge—perfect for everyday use or travel
🔥 Modul Vaporizer Attachment: Quartz heating chamber ensures smooth, flavorful vapor
🎨 Collaborative Design: Legacy Patchwork artwork celebrates the spirit of the Grateful Dead
🧲 Intelligent Magnetic Connection: Quick and easy switching between attachments
🖥️ Hi-Res Display: Full-color screen provides real-time insights at a glance
🧳 Travel Ready: Includes a durable travel case and USB-C charge cable for charging on the go
📦 Included Components
🧱 Aluminum Dok Stand with magnetic valve stem
💧 Glass Bubbler Attachment with perforated downstem for superior filtration
🌟 Why Choose This Kit?
With the Stündenglass x Grateful Dead Modul Dok Deluxe Travel Kit, you're not just buying a vaporizer—
you’re embracing a lifestyle of creativity, convenience, and community 💫🌍.
Whether you're a vape connoisseur or a Deadhead with style, this kit makes every session memorable.
