Human Grade Sherlock Bubbler – Classic Form, Elevated Function 🔥🕵️‍♂️

Discover timeless elegance and smooth performance with the Human Grade Sherlock Bubbler, thoughtfully designed for both connoisseurs and casual users. With its signature curved silhouette and dichro bubble accents, this piece delivers a refined smoking experience in a compact, portable form.



🔑 Key Features



Portable Size 📏

Compact and easy to handle at 5.7" x 3.3" x 3.1"—perfect for daily use at home or on the go.



Generous Bowl Diameter 🍃

A 15mm bowl provides ample space for your favorite dry herbs, ensuring satisfying sessions every time.



Left-Side Carb 💨

Allows for precise airflow control, promoting smoother, more controlled hits.



Durable Borosilicate Glass 🔬

Crafted from heat-resistant, high-quality borosilicate, built to last while delivering clean flavor.



Stylish Sherlock Shape 🧩

Classic form with a modern twist—featuring eye-catching dichroic bubble accents for a touch of artistry.



Handmade Excellence 🖐️

Each piece is handcrafted, offering one-of-a-kind visual details and meticulous glasswork.



Low-Maintenance Use 🧼

Easy to clean and care for, so you can keep your bubbler in prime condition with minimal effort.



📦 Packaging & Details

Securely bubble wrapped and boxed for safe delivery. Each unit comes with a unique barcode and color identifier sticker on the base for authenticity and tracking.



⚠️ This product, like all items on this site, is intended and sold for legal use only.

