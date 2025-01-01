About this product
🕵️♂️ Human Grade Sherlock – Worked Hand Pipe 💨
Discover the perfect blend of artistry and functionality with the Human Grade Sherlock – Worked Hand Pipe.
This exquisite piece is designed not only for aesthetic appeal but also for a superior smoking experience.
🔑 Key Features:
📏 Dimensions: Compact size of 5.9" x 3" x 2.6" for easy handling
🔥 Bowl Diameter: Generous 15mm bowl for ample capacity
👈 Carb Location: Convenient left-side carb for enhanced airflow control
🧪 Material: Crafted from durable borosilicate glass, ensuring resilience and longevity
🎨 Unique Design: Intricate Sherlock shape with distinctive worked body and elegant horns
🖐️ Handmade Quality: Each piece is meticulously handcrafted for unique charm
🧼 Easy Maintenance: Designed for effortless cleaning, allowing you to enjoy your sessions without hassle
Each Human Grade Sherlock is securely bubble wrapped and boxed, featuring a unique barcode and color identifier sticker at the bottom for authenticity.
⚠️ Please note that this product, like all items on this site, is intended for legal purposes only.
✨ Elevate your smoking ritual with this stunning hand pipe that combines style, durability, and ease of use—perfect for both enthusiasts and collectors alike.
Human Grade Sherlock - Worked Hand Pipe
DiscreetsmokerPipes
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
