🕵️‍♂️ Human Grade Sherlock – Worked Hand Pipe 💨

Discover the perfect blend of artistry and functionality with the Human Grade Sherlock – Worked Hand Pipe.



This exquisite piece is designed not only for aesthetic appeal but also for a superior smoking experience.



🔑 Key Features:

📏 Dimensions: Compact size of 5.9" x 3" x 2.6" for easy handling

🔥 Bowl Diameter: Generous 15mm bowl for ample capacity

👈 Carb Location: Convenient left-side carb for enhanced airflow control

🧪 Material: Crafted from durable borosilicate glass, ensuring resilience and longevity

🎨 Unique Design: Intricate Sherlock shape with distinctive worked body and elegant horns

🖐️ Handmade Quality: Each piece is meticulously handcrafted for unique charm

🧼 Easy Maintenance: Designed for effortless cleaning, allowing you to enjoy your sessions without hassle



Each Human Grade Sherlock is securely bubble wrapped and boxed, featuring a unique barcode and color identifier sticker at the bottom for authenticity.



⚠️ Please note that this product, like all items on this site, is intended for legal purposes only.



✨ Elevate your smoking ritual with this stunning hand pipe that combines style, durability, and ease of use—perfect for both enthusiasts and collectors alike.

