Human Grade Spoon Pipe Model A – Crafted for Everyday Excellence 🔥💎

Discover the perfect balance of form, function, and durability with the Human Grade Spoon Pipe Model A. Whether you’re a casual user or seasoned enthusiast, this compact, handcrafted piece is built to enhance your sessions with quality you can feel.



🔑 Key Features



Retail Unit: One (1) Hand Pipe



Compact & Portable 📏

Sized at 4" x 1.6", it’s ideal for everyday use and easy to take on the go.



Satisfying Bowl Size 🍃

A 15mm diameter bowl offers just the right capacity for a fulfilling session.



Left-Side Carb 💨

Convenient carb placement for smooth airflow control and an optimized smoking experience.



Premium Borosilicate Glass 🔬

Crafted from heat-resistant, durable glass that stands up to frequent use while maintaining clarity.



Handmade Craftsmanship 🖐️

Every unit is individually handmade, giving each piece its own unique personality.



Thick & Resilient Build 🧱

Designed for long-lasting reliability without compromising on style or performance.



Easy to Maintain 🧼

Smooth surfaces and compact design make cleaning a breeze—keeping every session fresh.



📦 Packaging & Authenticity

Securely bubble wrapped and boxed for safe delivery, with a barcode and color identifier sticker at the bottom to ensure authenticity.



⚠️ This product, like all items on this site, is intended and sold for legal use only.

