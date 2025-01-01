About this product
Human Grade Spoon Pipe Model A – Crafted for Everyday Excellence 🔥💎
Discover the perfect balance of form, function, and durability with the Human Grade Spoon Pipe Model A. Whether you’re a casual user or seasoned enthusiast, this compact, handcrafted piece is built to enhance your sessions with quality you can feel.
🔑 Key Features
Retail Unit: One (1) Hand Pipe
Compact & Portable 📏
Sized at 4" x 1.6", it’s ideal for everyday use and easy to take on the go.
Satisfying Bowl Size 🍃
A 15mm diameter bowl offers just the right capacity for a fulfilling session.
Left-Side Carb 💨
Convenient carb placement for smooth airflow control and an optimized smoking experience.
Premium Borosilicate Glass 🔬
Crafted from heat-resistant, durable glass that stands up to frequent use while maintaining clarity.
Handmade Craftsmanship 🖐️
Every unit is individually handmade, giving each piece its own unique personality.
Thick & Resilient Build 🧱
Designed for long-lasting reliability without compromising on style or performance.
Easy to Maintain 🧼
Smooth surfaces and compact design make cleaning a breeze—keeping every session fresh.
📦 Packaging & Authenticity
Securely bubble wrapped and boxed for safe delivery, with a barcode and color identifier sticker at the bottom to ensure authenticity.
⚠️ This product, like all items on this site, is intended and sold for legal use only.
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
