Human Grade Spoon Pipe Model B – Where Quality Meets Style 🔥💎

Elevate your smoking experience with the Human Grade Spoon Pipe Model B, a beautifully handcrafted piece that blends modern design with everyday functionality. Built for both performance and aesthetics, this spoon pipe is perfect for those who value durability, style, and ease of use.



🔑 Product Features



Compact & Portable 📏

Measuring 4" x 1.6", it's the ideal size for discreet sessions and on-the-go convenience.



Generous Bowl Capacity 🍃

A 15mm bowl allows for satisfying packs of your favorite dry herb blends.



Convenient Carb Placement 💨

The left-side carb offers precise airflow control for smoother, more tailored hits.



Premium Borosilicate Glass 🔬

Crafted from high-grade, heat-resistant glass that’s both durable and built to last.



Unique Bulb-Side Design 🎨

A visually striking look with rounded side accents that add elegance and grip comfort.



Handmade Craftsmanship 🖐️

Each piece is individually handmade, ensuring authenticity and one-of-a-kind charm.



Easy to Clean 🧼

Designed with simple maintenance in mind, so you can keep your sessions fresh and hassle-free.



📦 Packaging & Details

Each pipe comes bubble-wrapped and boxed for secure delivery, complete with a unique barcode and color identifier sticker on the bottom for easy cataloging or resale.



⚠️ Note: This product, like all items on this site, is intended and sold for legal use only.



Whether you're a seasoned collector or new to the scene, the Human Grade Spoon Pipe Model B brings together function, durability, and artistic flair in a way that makes every session feel elevated.



Treat yourself to quality that’s made to be seen—and smoked. 💨✨

