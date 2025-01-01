Human Grade Terp Slurper Bangers 🔥💎

Unlock the full potential of your concentrates with the Human Grade Terp Slurper Bangers—expertly crafted to deliver smooth, flavorful, and efficient dabs. Engineered for use with Human Grade dab rigs and terp pearls, these bangers feature an innovative dish-style bottom with precision slits that “slurp” your concentrate into the chamber, creating a cyclonic effect for maximum vaporization 🌪️🌿.



🔑 Why Choose Human Grade Terp Slurper Bangers?



Enhanced Vaporization 💨

The slitted dish design evenly distributes heat and concentrate, delivering full-flavor dabs with every hit.



Premium Quartz Construction 🪨

Choose between standard or full weld styles—both made from high-quality quartz built to last and perform consistently.



Easy Maintenance 🧼

The full weld option reduces crevices, making cleanup a breeze after each session.



Custom Fit for Your Rig 🧩

Available in 10mm and 14mm joint sizes with 45° or 90° angles, ensuring the perfect match for your setup.



📐 Product Specs & Included Accessories



Dimensions: 3.5" x 3.5"



Includes:

• 1 x Marble (21mm)

• 1 x Terp Pearl (12mm)

• 1 x Terp Pill (6mm)



Whether you're new to dabbing or a seasoned pro, the Human Grade Terp Slurper Banger offers a cleaner, richer, and more flavorful concentrate experience. Designed for precision and performance, it's time to embrace the art of dabbing—one flavorful hit at a time 🌬️💫.

