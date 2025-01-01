☁️ Jane West Cloud Bubbler 💨

Imbued with a touch of refinement, the Jane West Cloud Bubbler embodies a sleek and sophisticated twist on the traditional handheld water pipe.



Its graceful form glides effortlessly into the palm of your hand, with the ergonomic mouthpiece providing a comfortable resting place for your lips.



Experience a smooth draw with every use, thanks to the water filtration system.



🚨 These are the last remaining units from this exclusive collaboration.



📐 Specifications

📏 Height: 5.5”

🧪 Tubing Dimensions: 25x4mm

