Large Secret Safe with Foam Padding 🔒🧳

Keep your personal items protected and hidden in plain sight with the Large Secret Safe, engineered with foam padding, vapor-sealed security, and water-resistant construction. Whether at home, in your vehicle, or on the go, this discreet safe is built for maximum protection and peace of mind.



🔑 Main Features



Foam-Padded Interior 🧽

Extra cushioning protects your valuables from bumps and scratches during storage or transport.



Airtight & Vapor-Sealed 🫙

The sealed design ensures secure, odor-proof storage—ideal for sensitive items.



Water-Resistant Protection 💧

Shields your valuables from accidental spills or moisture exposure.



Rugged Construction 🧱

Built from high-grade plastics with heavy-duty magnets for a firm grip on any metal surface.



Spacious Storage Capacity 📦

• Internal Dimensions: 7.9" x 3.8" x 1.5"

• External Dimensions: 8.4" x 4.4" x 2.2"



Perfect for storing spare keys, cash, passports, jewelry, electronics, and more, the Large Secret Safe offers discreet protection in a durable, portable form. Proudly Made in the USA, it’s an ideal solution for keeping your essentials secure on any magnetic surface—whether at home, in a vehicle, or at the office 🛠️🇺🇸.

