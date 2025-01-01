About this product
Discover the Pulsar Shire Pipes GANDALF Smoking Pipe
Embrace the essence of Middle-earth with the Pulsar Shire Pipes GANDALF Smoking Pipe, a beautifully crafted 12.5-inch Churchwarden pipe that transports you to the enchanting world of The Lord of the Rings.
Key Features:
Officially Licensed: This pipe is an authentic collector's item, officially licensed and designed for true fans.
Exquisite Craftsmanship: Made from premium cherry wood, the pipe showcases exceptional quality and durability, ensuring a smooth smoking experience.
Complete Set: The package includes a poking/tamping tool, bowl screens, and pipe cleaners, providing everything you need for maintenance and enjoyment.
Collector's Edition Gift Box: Comes in a special edition packaging, making it a perfect gift for enthusiasts and collectors alike.
Why Choose the GANDALF Smoking Pipe?
Whether you are a die-hard fan of The Lord of the Rings or simply appreciate fine smoking accessories, the Pulsar Shire Pipes GANDALF Smoking Pipe is designed to elevate your experience. Its long stem allows for a cooler smoke, while its elegant design adds a touch of sophistication to every session.
Indulge in a timeless classic and let your imagination wander as you enjoy your favorite blends with this striking Churchwarden pipe. A must-have for every discerning pipe smoker!
Lord of The RIngs GANDALF Cherry Churchwarden Tobacco Pipe - 13"
DiscreetsmokerPipes
