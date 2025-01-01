Modül Dok Glass – Bubble | Premium Replacement Glass for a Smoother Session 💨🧪

Upgrade your setup with the Modül Dok Glass – Bubble, designed as a high-performance replacement for your Modül Dok system. Crafted from durable 3mm borosilicate glass, this bubble-shaped glass delivers superior airflow, enhanced filtration, and a sleek aesthetic—perfect for elevating your smoking experience.



🔑 Key Features



Durable 3mm Borosilicate Glass 🔥

Built for high heat resistance and long-lasting use, ensuring strength and clarity in every session.



Optimized Airflow Design 🌬️

Features a 6" rectangular chamber that enhances airflow for smoother, more controlled draws.



Comfortable 2" Bent Neck Mouthpiece 😮‍💨

Ergonomic and angled for easy, relaxed inhalation with less splashback.



Advanced Filtration 💧

Includes a 4-hole welded stem percolator for cleaner, cooler hits and efficient diffusion.



Magnetic Adapter Ring 🧲

Allows for quick, secure attachment—making installation hassle-free and seamless.



Why Choose the Modül Dok Glass – Bubble?

Whether you're replacing your original glass or upgrading your current setup, the Bubble Glass delivers on both performance and visual appeal. It’s engineered to enhance your sessions while offering a stylish, functional addition to your glassware collection.



⚠️ Note: Stündenglass Modül and Dok are sold separately. This listing is for the replacement glass component only.

read more