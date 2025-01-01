About this product
Modül Dok Glass – Bubble | Premium Replacement Glass for a Smoother Session 💨🧪
Upgrade your setup with the Modül Dok Glass – Bubble, designed as a high-performance replacement for your Modül Dok system. Crafted from durable 3mm borosilicate glass, this bubble-shaped glass delivers superior airflow, enhanced filtration, and a sleek aesthetic—perfect for elevating your smoking experience.
🔑 Key Features
Durable 3mm Borosilicate Glass 🔥
Built for high heat resistance and long-lasting use, ensuring strength and clarity in every session.
Optimized Airflow Design 🌬️
Features a 6" rectangular chamber that enhances airflow for smoother, more controlled draws.
Comfortable 2" Bent Neck Mouthpiece 😮💨
Ergonomic and angled for easy, relaxed inhalation with less splashback.
Advanced Filtration 💧
Includes a 4-hole welded stem percolator for cleaner, cooler hits and efficient diffusion.
Magnetic Adapter Ring 🧲
Allows for quick, secure attachment—making installation hassle-free and seamless.
Why Choose the Modül Dok Glass – Bubble?
Whether you're replacing your original glass or upgrading your current setup, the Bubble Glass delivers on both performance and visual appeal. It’s engineered to enhance your sessions while offering a stylish, functional addition to your glassware collection.
⚠️ Note: Stündenglass Modül and Dok are sold separately. This listing is for the replacement glass component only.
Modül Dok Glass - Bubble
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
