🧩 Modül Dok – Power Up Your Stündenglass Modül

Enhance the capabilities of your Stündenglass Modül with the Modül Dok, a versatile accessory that transforms your device into a handheld powerhouse.



Here’s why the Modül Dok is a game-changer:



🔧 Versatile Design:

Attach the Dok to your Modül using the standard Stündenglass magnetic adapter to create an all-in-one device offering robust heating options for concentrates or dry material.



🧪 Premium Materials:

Crafted with 3mm borosilicate glass and a 4-hole welded stem percolator, the Dok ensures a smooth and flavorful smoking experience.



⚡ Quick Heating:

Interchangeable tanks allow for rapid heating, with the device reaching temperature in as little as 15 seconds.



🔌 Convenient Charging:

The 90° USB-C charging cable enables simultaneous charging and use, with easy access to the Modül charging port for hassle-free operation.



🪵 Sturdy Stand:

The anodized aluminum stand provides stability for tabletop use and allows for customization with interchangeable base parts for use with custom glass pieces.



🧼 Easy Maintenance:

Built-in resin/claim catch



Removable silicone plug for effortless cleaning



Fixed set pin for a secure connection



⚠️ Note: Stündenglass Modül not included.

