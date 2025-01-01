About this product
🧩 Modül Dok – Power Up Your Stündenglass Modül
Enhance the capabilities of your Stündenglass Modül with the Modül Dok, a versatile accessory that transforms your device into a handheld powerhouse.
Here’s why the Modül Dok is a game-changer:
🔧 Versatile Design:
Attach the Dok to your Modül using the standard Stündenglass magnetic adapter to create an all-in-one device offering robust heating options for concentrates or dry material.
🧪 Premium Materials:
Crafted with 3mm borosilicate glass and a 4-hole welded stem percolator, the Dok ensures a smooth and flavorful smoking experience.
⚡ Quick Heating:
Interchangeable tanks allow for rapid heating, with the device reaching temperature in as little as 15 seconds.
🔌 Convenient Charging:
The 90° USB-C charging cable enables simultaneous charging and use, with easy access to the Modül charging port for hassle-free operation.
🪵 Sturdy Stand:
The anodized aluminum stand provides stability for tabletop use and allows for customization with interchangeable base parts for use with custom glass pieces.
🧼 Easy Maintenance:
Built-in resin/claim catch
Removable silicone plug for effortless cleaning
Fixed set pin for a secure connection
⚠️ Note: Stündenglass Modül not included.
About this product
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
