🔥 ONGROK Decarboxylator Machine 🌿🍽️
🔒 ETL CERTIFIED & FOOD GRADE
Intertek Lab Tested to meet North American Safety Standards. You can be confident in the safety and performance of this machine.
🧠 EASY TO USE
The ONGROK Decarboxylator machine has a simple, one button functionality.
✔️ Press the power button to turn it on
✔️ Press the power button again to start a decarb cycle
Set and forget!
🌡️ LAB GRADE TEMPERATURE CONTROL
Don’t waste your valuable materials decarboxylating in the oven, which varies by 20°F.
🔥 This decarb machine's cycle time lasts for 90 minutes (including heat up and cool down)
🔥 Heats up to a precise 250°F for 50 minutes, resulting in perfect decarboxylation
👉 Activate all your material with ease!
🔐 1/4 TURN LOCKING FUNCTION
Decarboxylating in the oven stinks!
The food grade silicone o-ring seal of this machine minimizes odor from the decarboxylation process.
📦 1 Oz Capacity
The food grade aluminum cannister holds up to 1 oz of material.
✅ 1 YEAR MANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
