About this product
The Orange Silicone One Hitter Dugout With Keychain is Constructed from premium silicone to ensure long-lasting performance and resistance to wear and tear. The environmentally friendly material not only contributes to sustainability but also provides a comfortable grip during use.
One of the standout features of this Silicone One Hitter Dugout is its excellent sealing capability. With a reliable seal, it effectively protects your herbs, keeping them fresh and intact. Say goodbye to worries about odor leakage or herb spillage
.Its small and pocket-friendly design allows you to carry it effortlessly wherever you go. Whether you're at a social gathering, hiking, or simply relaxing at home, this one hitter dugout is always ready for your smoking needs.
Not only is the Orange Silicone One Hitter Dugout With Keychain practical, but it also makes for a perfect gift for smokers in your life. Whether it's a friend's birthday, a holiday celebration, or any special occasion, this accessory is sure to impress and enhance their smoking sessions.
Specifications:
Material: Silicone
Color: Orange
Size : 2.3" x 1.7"
Package Included:
1 x silicone dugout one-hitter
1 x buckle
Category: One Hitter Dugout
One of the standout features of this Silicone One Hitter Dugout is its excellent sealing capability. With a reliable seal, it effectively protects your herbs, keeping them fresh and intact. Say goodbye to worries about odor leakage or herb spillage
.Its small and pocket-friendly design allows you to carry it effortlessly wherever you go. Whether you're at a social gathering, hiking, or simply relaxing at home, this one hitter dugout is always ready for your smoking needs.
Not only is the Orange Silicone One Hitter Dugout With Keychain practical, but it also makes for a perfect gift for smokers in your life. Whether it's a friend's birthday, a holiday celebration, or any special occasion, this accessory is sure to impress and enhance their smoking sessions.
Specifications:
Material: Silicone
Color: Orange
Size : 2.3" x 1.7"
Package Included:
1 x silicone dugout one-hitter
1 x buckle
Category: One Hitter Dugout
Orange Silicone One Hitter Dugout With Keychain
DiscreetsmokerSmoking Accessories
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
The Orange Silicone One Hitter Dugout With Keychain is Constructed from premium silicone to ensure long-lasting performance and resistance to wear and tear. The environmentally friendly material not only contributes to sustainability but also provides a comfortable grip during use.
One of the standout features of this Silicone One Hitter Dugout is its excellent sealing capability. With a reliable seal, it effectively protects your herbs, keeping them fresh and intact. Say goodbye to worries about odor leakage or herb spillage
.Its small and pocket-friendly design allows you to carry it effortlessly wherever you go. Whether you're at a social gathering, hiking, or simply relaxing at home, this one hitter dugout is always ready for your smoking needs.
Not only is the Orange Silicone One Hitter Dugout With Keychain practical, but it also makes for a perfect gift for smokers in your life. Whether it's a friend's birthday, a holiday celebration, or any special occasion, this accessory is sure to impress and enhance their smoking sessions.
Specifications:
Material: Silicone
Color: Orange
Size : 2.3" x 1.7"
Package Included:
1 x silicone dugout one-hitter
1 x buckle
Category: One Hitter Dugout
One of the standout features of this Silicone One Hitter Dugout is its excellent sealing capability. With a reliable seal, it effectively protects your herbs, keeping them fresh and intact. Say goodbye to worries about odor leakage or herb spillage
.Its small and pocket-friendly design allows you to carry it effortlessly wherever you go. Whether you're at a social gathering, hiking, or simply relaxing at home, this one hitter dugout is always ready for your smoking needs.
Not only is the Orange Silicone One Hitter Dugout With Keychain practical, but it also makes for a perfect gift for smokers in your life. Whether it's a friend's birthday, a holiday celebration, or any special occasion, this accessory is sure to impress and enhance their smoking sessions.
Specifications:
Material: Silicone
Color: Orange
Size : 2.3" x 1.7"
Package Included:
1 x silicone dugout one-hitter
1 x buckle
Category: One Hitter Dugout
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item