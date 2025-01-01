🧰 PAX Stash Box – Smell-Proof Storage, Elevated 🌿✨

Upgrade your stash game with the PAX Stash Box, the perfect combination of sleek design and practical functionality. Whether you're at home or on the move, this airtight, smell-proof companion keeps everything fresh, organized, and discreet.



🔐 Features & Benefits:

✔ Smell-Proof & Airtight – Lock in freshness and eliminate odors for complete privacy

✔ Rugged & Durable Build – Crafted to last with tank-like reliability

✔ Dual Inner Compartments – Smart organization for your gear and accessories

✔ Aluminum Lid Doubles as a Prep Tray – Flip the lid for a handy pedestal tray on the fly

✔ Seamless Compatibility – Designed to integrate with PAX Stash Jars and PAX Grinder



📏 Specifications:

Retail Unit: One (1) Stash Box



Dimensions: 10.3” x 6.3” x 3.5”



Material: Premium Aluminum



⚠️ This product, like all items on this site, is intended and sold for legal purposes only.

