About this product
🌿 Product Information – Vacuum & Stash Jars Collection
🔒 Vacuum Stash Jar
This jar, designed by Fellow, is the perfect solution for keeping your favorite flower fresh for longer 🌬️.
✔️ Retail Unit: One (1) Vacuum Stash Jar 📦
✔️ Size: 4.25" x 4.25" x 4.53" 📏
✔️ Material: Stainless Steel 🏆
🔥 Stash Jar – Large
Made from airtight, high-quality aluminum to keep your goods fresh and protected from the sun ☀️.
✔️ Designed to work together – The Small Stash Jar & Grinder can fit inside the Large Stash Jar for ultimate convenience 🎯.
✔️ SMALL STASH JAR AND GRINDER ARE NOT INCLUDED WITH LARGE STASH JAR ❗
✔️ Retail Unit: One (1) Stash Jar 📦
✔️ Size: 5.3” x 2.8” x 2.6” 📏
✔️ Material: Aluminum 🏆
✔️ Capacity: 1.0 oz ⚖️
🔥 Stash Jar – Small
Stash in style with our new smell-proof stash jar. Made from airtight, high-quality aluminum to keep your goods fresh and protected from the sun ☀️.
✔️ Retail Unit: One (1) Stash Jar 📦
✔️ Size: 2.5” x 2.5" x 1.9” 📏
✔️ Material: Aluminum 🏆
✔️ Capacity: 0.25 oz ⚖️
🚀 Stash Tube
The PAX Stash Tube fits up to 1.5 grams of ground material in a portable, smell-proof tube made of aluminum 🌿.
✔️ Easy to clean & fill 🧼
✔️ Angled top for hassle-free access ✅
✔️ Silicone tamp on the bottom for effortless packing 🎯
✔️ Retail Unit: One (1) Stash Tube 📦
✔️ Size: 3.8" x 0.9" x 0.5" 📏
✔️ Material: Aluminum 🏆
✔️ Capacity: 1.5 g ⚖️
PAX Stash Containers
DiscreetsmokerFlower Storage
About this product
🌿 Product Information – Vacuum & Stash Jars Collection
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
