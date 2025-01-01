🌿 Product Information – Vacuum & Stash Jars Collection

🔒 Vacuum Stash Jar

This jar, designed by Fellow, is the perfect solution for keeping your favorite flower fresh for longer 🌬️.



✔️ Retail Unit: One (1) Vacuum Stash Jar 📦

✔️ Size: 4.25" x 4.25" x 4.53" 📏

✔️ Material: Stainless Steel 🏆



🔥 Stash Jar – Large

Made from airtight, high-quality aluminum to keep your goods fresh and protected from the sun ☀️.



✔️ Designed to work together – The Small Stash Jar & Grinder can fit inside the Large Stash Jar for ultimate convenience 🎯.

✔️ SMALL STASH JAR AND GRINDER ARE NOT INCLUDED WITH LARGE STASH JAR ❗



✔️ Retail Unit: One (1) Stash Jar 📦

✔️ Size: 5.3” x 2.8” x 2.6” 📏

✔️ Material: Aluminum 🏆

✔️ Capacity: 1.0 oz ⚖️



🔥 Stash Jar – Small

Stash in style with our new smell-proof stash jar. Made from airtight, high-quality aluminum to keep your goods fresh and protected from the sun ☀️.



✔️ Retail Unit: One (1) Stash Jar 📦

✔️ Size: 2.5” x 2.5" x 1.9” 📏

✔️ Material: Aluminum 🏆

✔️ Capacity: 0.25 oz ⚖️



🚀 Stash Tube

The PAX Stash Tube fits up to 1.5 grams of ground material in a portable, smell-proof tube made of aluminum 🌿.



✔️ Easy to clean & fill 🧼

✔️ Angled top for hassle-free access ✅

✔️ Silicone tamp on the bottom for effortless packing 🎯



✔️ Retail Unit: One (1) Stash Tube 📦

✔️ Size: 3.8" x 0.9" x 0.5" 📏

✔️ Material: Aluminum 🏆

✔️ Capacity: 1.5 g ⚖️

