🌿 Product Information – Vacuum & Stash Jars Collection

πŸ”’ Vacuum Stash Jar

This jar, designed by Fellow, is the perfect solution for keeping your favorite flower fresh for longer 🌬️.



βœ”οΈ Retail Unit: One (1) Vacuum Stash Jar πŸ“¦

βœ”οΈ Size: 4.25" x 4.25" x 4.53" πŸ“

βœ”οΈ Material: Stainless Steel πŸ†



πŸ”₯ Stash Jar – Large

Made from airtight, high-quality aluminum to keep your goods fresh and protected from the sun β˜€οΈ.



βœ”οΈ Designed to work together – The Small Stash Jar & Grinder can fit inside the Large Stash Jar for ultimate convenience 🎯.

βœ”οΈ SMALL STASH JAR AND GRINDER ARE NOT INCLUDED WITH LARGE STASH JAR ❗



βœ”οΈ Retail Unit: One (1) Stash Jar πŸ“¦

βœ”οΈ Size: 5.3” x 2.8” x 2.6” πŸ“

βœ”οΈ Material: Aluminum πŸ†

βœ”οΈ Capacity: 1.0 oz βš–οΈ



πŸ”₯ Stash Jar – Small

Stash in style with our new smell-proof stash jar. Made from airtight, high-quality aluminum to keep your goods fresh and protected from the sun β˜€οΈ.



βœ”οΈ Retail Unit: One (1) Stash Jar πŸ“¦

βœ”οΈ Size: 2.5” x 2.5" x 1.9” πŸ“

βœ”οΈ Material: Aluminum πŸ†

βœ”οΈ Capacity: 0.25 oz βš–οΈ



πŸš€ Stash Tube

The PAX Stash Tube fits up to 1.5 grams of ground material in a portable, smell-proof tube made of aluminum 🌿.



βœ”οΈ Easy to clean & fill 🧼

βœ”οΈ Angled top for hassle-free access βœ

βœ”οΈ Silicone tamp on the bottom for effortless packing 🎯



βœ”οΈ Retail Unit: One (1) Stash Tube πŸ“¦

βœ”οΈ Size: 3.8" x 0.9" x 0.5" πŸ“

βœ”οΈ Material: Aluminum πŸ†

βœ”οΈ Capacity: 1.5 g βš–οΈ

