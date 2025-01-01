Puffco New Plus Chamber – Precision Meets Flavor 🌬️🔥

Redefine your vaping ritual with the Puffco New Plus Chamber, designed to deliver exceptional flavor, smooth hits, and luxurious performance. Engineered for those who value quality and refinement, this advanced ceramic chamber is a game-changer for concentrate connoisseurs.



🔑 Key Features



Advanced Ceramic Chamber 🧪

Crafted from high-grade ceramic, this chamber ensures clean, consistent heating and preserves the purest flavor profiles of your concentrates.



0.3g Capacity 💨

Ideal for microdosing or full sessions—providing a balanced load without sacrificing performance.



Enhanced Flavor Delivery 🌿

Designed to deliver smooth, rich, and velvety vapor with every draw, elevating your overall experience.



Compatible With:

• Puffco New Plus

• Puffco Plus

• Puffco New Plus Mouthpiece

• Puffco New Plus Grips



Retail Unit:

• One (1) Chamber included



Whether you're upgrading or replacing, the Puffco New Plus Chamber brings refinement and efficiency to your sessions. Experience true terpene flavor, superior heat control, and a sleek design—crafted for those who appreciate the finer things in vaping 💎.

