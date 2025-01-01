About this product
⚡ Pulsar Gigi Variable Voltage Battery w/ Ceramic Cell Coil
The Pulsar Gigi packs more power per square inch than the Large Hadron Collider 🚀.
Standing at just 2 inches tall 📏, this powerful thick oil vaporizer will be your new best friend when discretion & portability are key 🎒.
✔️ Extremely pocket-friendly 🕶️.
✔️ Low-key LEDs for a stealthy experience 🔵🔴.
✔️ Long-lasting 500mAh battery 🔋.
✔️ Pre-heat function for quick & smooth hits 🔥.
✔️ Spring-loaded 510 threading to avoid cartridge lock 🔄.
✔️ 3 variable voltage settings 🎯 – (3.4V, 3.7V, 4.0V).
✔️ Includes a 0.5mL ceramic cell thick oil cartridge 🌿.
✔️ Covered by a 6-month limited warranty ✅.
🌟 HIGHLIGHTS:
✔️ Stealthy 2" (5 cm) Profile 📏
✔️ 500 mAh Battery 🔋
✔️ Spring-Loaded 510 Threading 🔩
✔️ Pre-Heat Function 🔥
✔️ Variable Voltage (3.4V, 3.7V, 4.0V) ⚡
✔️ Replaceable 0.5mL Ceramic Cell Cartridges (Sold Separately) 🏆
✔️ 6-Month Limited Warranty ✅
✔️ Available in Multiple Color Options 🎨
Pulsar Gigi Oil Cartridge Vaporizer
Discreetsmoker
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
