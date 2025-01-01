Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray - 11" 🍄🚐✨

Elevate your rolling experience with the Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray, designed for both functionality and style. Measuring at a convenient 11 inches by 7 inches, this rolling tray is perfect for all your needs.



Key Features:

🛠️ Durable Metal Construction: Built to withstand regular use while providing a smooth surface for rolling.

📐 Rolled Edges: The rolled edges prevent spillage, making it easier to keep your materials contained.

📦 Raised Sides: With sides that are 1 inch deep, this tray helps keep your items secure and in place.

🎨 Unique Design: Featuring a fun Camper Van Shroom Trip design, it adds a touch of personality to your rolling routine.

🧲 Matching Accessories: Pair it with our matching magnetic lids for a complete and organized setup.



Whether you're at home or on the go, the Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray combines practicality with artistic flair, making it the perfect companion for your rolling needs. 💨🌈

