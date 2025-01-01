Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray | Trippy Trip 🧙‍♂️✨💨

Elevate your rolling experience with the Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray, designed with both style and functionality in mind.



Key Features:

📏 Generous Dimensions: Measuring 11 inches by 7 inches (27.94cm x 17.78cm), this tray provides ample space for rolling your favorite herb.

🎨 Artistic Design: Adorned with a mesmerizing wizard illustration by renowned artist Julian Akbar, this tray is a true work of art.

🛠️ Durable Construction: Crafted from high-quality metal, the tray features rolled edges that enhance strength and ensure safety while containing your materials.

🌈 Colorfast Finish: The vibrant colors are designed to last, ensuring the tray will never peel, chip, or fade over time.

🧼 Easy to Clean: Maintenance is a breeze; simply wipe it down for a quick and convenient clean-up.



Whether you're a seasoned roller or new to the craft, the Pulsar Metal Rolling Tray combines artistic flair with practical utility, making it an essential addition to your collection. 🌿🌀

read more