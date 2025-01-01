Pulsar® Tap Tray – Organize Your Ritual 🔥🧼

Meet the Pulsar Tap Tray—a heat-resistant, unbreakable silicone ashtray designed to streamline your setup and keep your essentials in one place. Whether you're rolling, dabbing, or just keeping things neat, this tray is your all-in-one solution for a cleaner, more organized session.



🔑 Key Features



Premium Silicone Construction 🧩

Made from high-quality, flexible silicone that’s built to last—no cracks, no chips, just pure utility.



Heat Resistant Up to 600°F 🔥

Safe for handling hot tools or freshly-used accessories, making it perfect for dabbers and smokers alike.



Rigid Center Tap Pyramid 💨

Designed to clear ash and resin from bowls or pipes, helping you keep your gear clean and ready.



All-in-One Storage Hub 🛠️

Features compartments for tools, lighters, rolling papers, dab accessories, and more—stay organized without the clutter.



Unbreakable & Dishwasher Safe 💪

Built for everyday use and effortless cleaning—just toss it in the dishwasher when it needs a refresh.



📌 Note: Accessories shown are for display only and are not included with the Tap Tray.

