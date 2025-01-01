About this product
RAW Lean Cones – 800-Piece Bulk Box 🌿🔥
Upgrade your smoking experience with RAW Lean Cones – the perfect balance of length and slimness for a smoother, more flavorful session. Designed to burn evenly while preserving the taste of your smoke, these cones are ideal for those who prefer a leaner, longer roll.
🌟 Features & Benefits
✔️ Ultra-Thin Design – Same length as a RAW Classic Kingsize (110mm) but skinnier for a slower, more controlled burn.
✔️ Longer 40mm Tip – Less burning surface area = enhanced flavor & smoother experience.
✔️ Bulk Box – 800 Pre-Rolled Cones – Perfect for high-volume rolling.
✔️ Thumper & Knockbox Compatible – Designed for effortless, high-capacity filling.
✔️ Natural & Unrefined – RAWthentic fibers ensure pure, unaltered taste.
✔️ Even Burn – Patented CrissCross Watermark prevents runs & ensures smooth combustion.
✔️ Vegan & Non-GMO – Made with 100% plant-based, chlorine-free materials.
📏 Specifications
📏 Length: 110mm (4.3 inches)
🔥 Tip Length: 40mm
📦 Pack Size: 800 Pre-Rolled Cones
🌿 Material: Natural, Unrefined Fibers
💨 Burn Style: Slow, Even, & Smooth
RAW Classic Bulk Lean Cones | 800pc Bulk Box
Rolling Papers
order on brand's website
About this product
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
