Looking for a discreet and portable smoking solution? Look no further than our Silicone Dugout with One Hitter in the captivating Red/Black color combination. Designed to provide convenience and style, this compact smoking accessory is a must-have for any on-the-go smoker.The silicone construction makes it heat-resistant and easy to clean. You can confidently carry it with you without worrying about accidental damage or breakage. Plus, the removable components make cleaning a breeze, ensuring your dugout remains fresh and ready for your next smoke. Its sleek and vibrant Red/Black design adds a touch of sophistication to your smoking experience, while maintaining a low-key appearance.



The dugout features a convenient swivel lid that securely closes to keep your herbs fresh and discreetly stores your one hitter. The one hitter, also known as a bat or a taster, is made of durable materials to ensure long-lasting use. It delivers a perfectly sized hit, allowing you to enjoy your herbs without the hassle of rolling papers or bulky smoking devices.



Specifications

Color: Red/Black

Length: 2.3 x 1.7 Inches



Includes: Dugout And One Hitter

read more