About this product
Looking for a discreet and portable smoking solution? Look no further than our Silicone Dugout with One Hitter in the captivating Red/Black color combination. Designed to provide convenience and style, this compact smoking accessory is a must-have for any on-the-go smoker.The silicone construction makes it heat-resistant and easy to clean. You can confidently carry it with you without worrying about accidental damage or breakage. Plus, the removable components make cleaning a breeze, ensuring your dugout remains fresh and ready for your next smoke. Its sleek and vibrant Red/Black design adds a touch of sophistication to your smoking experience, while maintaining a low-key appearance.
The dugout features a convenient swivel lid that securely closes to keep your herbs fresh and discreetly stores your one hitter. The one hitter, also known as a bat or a taster, is made of durable materials to ensure long-lasting use. It delivers a perfectly sized hit, allowing you to enjoy your herbs without the hassle of rolling papers or bulky smoking devices.
Specifications
Color: Red/Black
Length: 2.3 x 1.7 Inches
Includes: Dugout And One Hitter
Silicone Dugout with One Hitter - Red/Black
DiscreetsmokerSmoking Accessories
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
