About this product
Introducing Our Advanced Smell Proof Backpack:
Elevate your odor control game with our state-of-the-art smell-proof backpack. Featuring a built-in 3-digit combo lock, laptop pocket, secret stash compartment, and waterproof design, this backpack is the ultimate solution for scent-free storage. Sized at 19" x 12" x 7", it's your go-to choice for keeping your belongings safe, secure, and odor-free.
Cutting-Edge Odor-Proof Technology:
Experience a new level of confidence with our scientifically proven odor-proof technology. With maximum scent containment and unmatched odor control, our backpack ensures your personal items remain discreet and smell-free. Enjoy complete discretion and the benefits of premium quality construction.
Unrivaled Odor-Free Storage:
Bid farewell to unwanted odors as you embrace the future of scent-free storage. Our exceptional smell-proof backpack guarantees peace of mind wherever your journey takes you. Stay in control of your environment and enjoy the freedom to carry your essentials without worry.
Elevate your odor control game with our state-of-the-art smell-proof backpack. Featuring a built-in 3-digit combo lock, laptop pocket, secret stash compartment, and waterproof design, this backpack is the ultimate solution for scent-free storage. Sized at 19" x 12" x 7", it's your go-to choice for keeping your belongings safe, secure, and odor-free.
Cutting-Edge Odor-Proof Technology:
Experience a new level of confidence with our scientifically proven odor-proof technology. With maximum scent containment and unmatched odor control, our backpack ensures your personal items remain discreet and smell-free. Enjoy complete discretion and the benefits of premium quality construction.
Unrivaled Odor-Free Storage:
Bid farewell to unwanted odors as you embrace the future of scent-free storage. Our exceptional smell-proof backpack guarantees peace of mind wherever your journey takes you. Stay in control of your environment and enjoy the freedom to carry your essentials without worry.
Smell Proof Backpack with Lock (Black)
DiscreetsmokerBong & Pipe Storage
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Introducing Our Advanced Smell Proof Backpack:
Elevate your odor control game with our state-of-the-art smell-proof backpack. Featuring a built-in 3-digit combo lock, laptop pocket, secret stash compartment, and waterproof design, this backpack is the ultimate solution for scent-free storage. Sized at 19" x 12" x 7", it's your go-to choice for keeping your belongings safe, secure, and odor-free.
Cutting-Edge Odor-Proof Technology:
Experience a new level of confidence with our scientifically proven odor-proof technology. With maximum scent containment and unmatched odor control, our backpack ensures your personal items remain discreet and smell-free. Enjoy complete discretion and the benefits of premium quality construction.
Unrivaled Odor-Free Storage:
Bid farewell to unwanted odors as you embrace the future of scent-free storage. Our exceptional smell-proof backpack guarantees peace of mind wherever your journey takes you. Stay in control of your environment and enjoy the freedom to carry your essentials without worry.
Elevate your odor control game with our state-of-the-art smell-proof backpack. Featuring a built-in 3-digit combo lock, laptop pocket, secret stash compartment, and waterproof design, this backpack is the ultimate solution for scent-free storage. Sized at 19" x 12" x 7", it's your go-to choice for keeping your belongings safe, secure, and odor-free.
Cutting-Edge Odor-Proof Technology:
Experience a new level of confidence with our scientifically proven odor-proof technology. With maximum scent containment and unmatched odor control, our backpack ensures your personal items remain discreet and smell-free. Enjoy complete discretion and the benefits of premium quality construction.
Unrivaled Odor-Free Storage:
Bid farewell to unwanted odors as you embrace the future of scent-free storage. Our exceptional smell-proof backpack guarantees peace of mind wherever your journey takes you. Stay in control of your environment and enjoy the freedom to carry your essentials without worry.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item