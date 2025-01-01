About this product
🔥 VENTY Vaporizer – Fastest & Most Advanced
✔️ Compatible with: S&B Venty Wear and Tear Set & S&B Venty Cooling Unit 🎯.
The VENTY is our fastest device ⚡ and the first vaporizer of its kind to feature adjustable airflow 🌬️. Though portable, it is highly efficient, taking merely 20 seconds to heat up 🔥, while allowing an amazing airflow of up to 20 liters/minute at the maximum stage 🚀.
🌟 Key Specs:
✔️ Operating Temperature: 40°C to 210°C (104°F to 410°F) 🌡️
✔️ Size: 2.17" x 6.18" x 1.46" 📏
✔️ Airflow: Adjustable up to 20 liters/minute 🌬️
✔️ Heating: Convection & Conduction, Mini Heater 🔥
✔️ Supercharge Function: 80% charge in approx. 40 minutes ⚡🔋
✔️ Inhalation: Mouthpiece 🚀
✔️ Heats Up: in approx. 20 sec ⏳
✔️ Charging: USB-C 🔌
✔️ Display: Digital Screen 📟
✔️ Bluetooth Connectivity & Web App Control 📱
📦 Includes:
✔️ 1 x VENTY Device 🎯
✔️ 1 x USB-C Charging Cable (Type-C to Type-C plug) 🔌
✔️ 2 x Normal Screen, Small 🛠️
✔️ 3 x Coarse Screen, Small 🔄
✔️ 2 x Cooling Unit Screen ❄️
✔️ 2 x O-Ring 🔩
✔️ 1 x Filling Chamber Tool 🌿
✔️ 1 x Cleaning Brush 🧼
✔️ 1 x Instructions for Use 📖
🚨 Legal Disclaimer: This product and all products on this site are intended and sold for legal purposes only ✅.
Storz & Bickel Venty Dry Herb Vaporizer
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
