🔥 VENTY Vaporizer – Fastest & Most Advanced

✔️ Compatible with: S&B Venty Wear and Tear Set & S&B Venty Cooling Unit 🎯.



The VENTY is our fastest device ⚡ and the first vaporizer of its kind to feature adjustable airflow 🌬️. Though portable, it is highly efficient, taking merely 20 seconds to heat up 🔥, while allowing an amazing airflow of up to 20 liters/minute at the maximum stage 🚀.



🌟 Key Specs:

✔️ Operating Temperature: 40°C to 210°C (104°F to 410°F) 🌡️

✔️ Size: 2.17" x 6.18" x 1.46" 📏

✔️ Airflow: Adjustable up to 20 liters/minute 🌬️

✔️ Heating: Convection & Conduction, Mini Heater 🔥

✔️ Supercharge Function: 80% charge in approx. 40 minutes ⚡🔋

✔️ Inhalation: Mouthpiece 🚀

✔️ Heats Up: in approx. 20 sec ⏳

✔️ Charging: USB-C 🔌

✔️ Display: Digital Screen 📟

✔️ Bluetooth Connectivity & Web App Control 📱



📦 Includes:

✔️ 1 x VENTY Device 🎯

✔️ 1 x USB-C Charging Cable (Type-C to Type-C plug) 🔌

✔️ 2 x Normal Screen, Small 🛠️

✔️ 3 x Coarse Screen, Small 🔄

✔️ 2 x Cooling Unit Screen ❄️

✔️ 2 x O-Ring 🔩

✔️ 1 x Filling Chamber Tool 🌿

✔️ 1 x Cleaning Brush 🧼

✔️ 1 x Instructions for Use 📖



🚨 Legal Disclaimer: This product and all products on this site are intended and sold for legal purposes only ✅.

read more