About this product
🔥 Stündenglass Modül for Concentrate
A state-of-the-art innovation, the Stündenglass Modül brings gravity infusion technology into the digital age 🚀.
🌟 Remarkable Features:
✔️ Direct Heating Source for any Stündenglass ⚡🔥
✔️ Intuitive & Versatile Design 🎯 – Seamless, magnetic connection to full-size & Kompact units 🧲
✔️ Interchangeable Tanks 🔄 – Reach temperature in as little as 15 seconds ⏳
✔️ 2.4” High-Resolution Full-Color Display 📟
✔️ Fully Customizable Temperature & Session Time 🌡️ – Controlled by an intuitive single-hand dial 🎛️
✔️ Quartz Tank for Concentrates 🌿 – Delivers superior output & flavor profiles 💨
✔️ Intelligent Magnetic Detection Technology 🧲 – Easy tank swapping 🔄
✔️ Durable & Lightweight Build 🏆 – Anodized aluminum casing for long-lasting performance
✔️ 6,000mAh Lithium-Ion Rechargeable Battery 🔋 – Up to 50 sessions per charge
✔️ High-Speed USB-C Charging 🔌 – Pass-through technology, fully charging in as little as 2 hours ⏳
✔️ Durable Travel Case 🎒 – Holds 3 different tanks for on-the-go convenience 🌎
🚨 Note:
✔️ Stündenglass or Kompact Infuser sold separately ❌
✔️ Modül Dry Material Tank sold separately ❌
Stündenglass Modül Concentrate Vaporizer
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
